As many parents combat the impact that shortages are having on baby formula and other products, they’re met with yet another hurdle. The organizations that help are also struggling to meet demand.
Local nonprofit Feeding Every Baby Inc., which provides formula, breastfeeding supplies and diapers to families in need, has regular distribution events throughout the year and started new pop-up events this summer with the goal of reaching more families.
At a pop-up event Thursday, Executive Director Stacey Tabor said they’ve been successful and have added 35 babies to their clientele, but as Tabor explained, they also have a waitlist.
“I wasn’t able to get everybody for today,” she said. “It’s been trying. We would like to be able to say that we have everything for everyone. I work really hard to try to get the things that we’re missing.”
Tabor said with shortages also impacting donations coming in, she’s had to be resourceful in finding items.
“Even with grant money, we’ve had to get really creative of how we get the things that we need, online and driving all over,” she said. “We have seen a little bit more of the online donations where people are able to find it online and ship it to us. We have three locations for donation drop off. It’s hit or miss. Sometimes it’s a lot. Sometimes it’s a little.”
Several of their volunteers are also parents who are seeing the impacts firsthand.
Volunteer Delani Cole, who has a two-week old baby, said she’s having a hard time finding what she needs.
“It’s pretty scary,” she said. “There’s thankfully a lot of generic brands out there that they’re trying to get out on the shelves for people. Some babies need a certain formula and that’s really hard, but we’re just doing what we can.”
Volunteer Chasyka Gosa, who has also been a Feeding Every Baby client for about four months, has three kids.
Gosa said she finds organizations like Feeding Every Baby especially important as a new Minnesota resident.
“It means a lot. It’s a blessing from the good lord,” she said, “It’s been helpful that she operates this program for a lot of single moms who are struggling, are low-income or are not able to provide for the kiddos.”
Gosa said she sees the impacts on the shelves.
“The stores don’t ever have milk. Even with (the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) parents are having a hard time finding milk. I’m one of the parents, too, because I can go in the store now and I don’t see any milk,” she said.
Volunteer Chelsea Hanson said the organization is doing everything they can in making sure there’s enough for everyone who needs it.
“Sometimes it can be, of course, a little disheartening, I’m sure as it is for the families that are in need. The difference has kind of been, sometimes we have to give a little bit less to families, which is hard and sad, but at least that makes it so that we can help more people at a time,” she said.
The organization is actively seeking donations. People can donate at the AmericINN hotel on Stadium Road, Creekside Boutique or Northside Hair Co.
Tabor said Feeding Every Baby hopes to eventually add more distribution events in the future.
They have upcoming events scheduled throughout July.
Families in need can find the form to sign up for donations on the group’s Facebook page, where there is additional information on donations as well.
