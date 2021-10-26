MANKATO — A Mankato man is suspected of causing injuries that left his baby daughter with little to no brain activity.
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, initially claimed a cat caused the serious injuries to his 2-month-old daughter last month. He later allegedly admitted he struck the child.
Henderson was charged with felony assault Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. A warrant was issued for his arrest but he was not in custody as of Tuesday morning.
The infant was brought to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato on Sept. 23 with injuries including bleeding in her brain, broken ribs and broken bones in both legs. The baby was transferred to a hospital in Rochester.
The girl's prognosis is “grim,” according to a court complaint. She has showed “little to no brain activity.”
The baby's mother told Mankato police Henderson cared for the child while she was at work. The woman said Henderson texted her at work and said he found the cat lying on the baby. When the mother came home, she said the baby's eyes were “bulged out” and they went to the hospital.
In interviews with investigators, Henderson first blamed the cat. When confronted with a doctor's report stating the injuries could not have been caused by a cat, he claimed he did not know how the baby was injured.
Eventually Henderson admitted he hit the baby on the back forcefully for about five minutes trying to calm her down, the charges said. Henderson reportedly responded affirmatively when a detective asked if he hit the baby hard enough to break her ribs.
