MANKATO — After not exercising much during her first pregnancy, Brittany Junck wanted something different for her second.
Part of it was about wanting each pregnancy to be their own distinct experiences from each other rather than being “cookie cutter.” Looking for an energy boost was another big motivating factor.
“You’re only limited to a cup of coffee a day, and that’s just not enough for me,” she said with a laugh. “So I just kept trying to find that energy and the only place I could find it is working out.”
Now in her third trimester, her commitment to fitness had her ready to jog a 5K and walk a 10K as part of the Mankato Marathon’s virtual events this week.
Junck is doing so despite experiencing Braxton Hicks, a condition that can cause false labor pains. Through consultations with her doctor, she knows to take it easy if she feels any tightness setting in.
She remembers people reacted with surprise when she shared how she was training for the 5K and 10K on social media. Some seemed to think pregnant women can’t do that, but she knows her limits and knows it doesn’t go against medical guidance.
“I think it’s exhilarating,” she said of training while pregnant. “You realize your body can do more than you think it can.”
Junck is about two months out from her son’s due date in late December. Braxton Hicks symptoms didn’t arise during her pregnancy for her son, Caiden, now 4.
Her physician, Dr. Amy Brien of Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, said it’s common for a woman to go through one pregnancy without any Braxton Hicks but then feel it during another pregnancy. Braxton Hicks itself is also an extremely common occurrence as a woman's body readies for the eventual delivery.
Brien strongly recommends pregnant women remain active if possible. Gone are the days when expectant mothers are prescribed bed rest.
“(Exercise) has a lot of health benefits in terms of risks during pregnancy,” Brien said. “Gestational diabetes can be quite common and being on an exercise program can help reduce your risk.”
Exercise during pregnancy can reduce backaches and bloating and raise energy levels as well. Along with helping during the pregnancy, it could also help women recover during post-pregnancy.
Brien frequently hears from patients wondering how much they can do while pregnant. Women ask her if they can run in marathons, hike, bike or pursue any number of other popular physical activities in the Mankato area.
“We always encourage staying active, and definitely not to be on bed rest,” Brien said. “The more active they can be, the healthier and more energetic they can be.”
Bed rest is discouraged because it can make women more susceptible to blood clots in their legs and lungs. Pregnant women don’t need to train for full marathons or anything, but they should at least continue to be up and active.
There are of course exceptions. Having high blood pressure during pregnancy, for instance, could make exercise risky.
A rule of thumb for women exercising during pregnancy, Brien said, is to still be able to carry on a conversation during the activity. And always listen to your body.
Junck used to run the 800-meter race back in her high school track days. Running longer distances at a slower pace was new.
Being able to participate in Mankato Marathon events is new as well. Usually Junck would be working the event as part of her job at Visit Mankato, the event's organizer.
The Mankato Marathon’s switch to virtual races this year gave Junck and other runners flexibility, with the window to run opening Monday and closing Oct. 26. She finished up her 5K on a treadmill Tuesday and plans to power walk the 10K during the upcoming weekend.
Junck’s goal for her official runs doesn’t have anything to do with times. What she wants is to carry over her fitness routines into her post-pregnancy.
“My goal overall is to continue this mindset after baby and just continue to have this energy and getting ready to come back at it after baby is here,” she said.
