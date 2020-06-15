MANKATO — Monday wasn’t a normal day at the Mankato Family YMCA or VINE, but it was closer to it than either nonprofit has had during the last three months.
The two fitness centers reopened at 25% capacity Monday after having to close doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Each place now requires reservations and screenings to use the facilities.
Gymgoers said they were eager to get back into their fitness routines after such a long time away.
“It’s fun to be with people (working out),” Kristin Odland said. “I’ve been doing it at home by myself but it’s not nearly the same.”
Odland had just finished a body pump workout class Monday morning outside the YMCA. Inside, members booked times for the pool, child care, wellness center or free weights.
While home routines kept her active during the wait, Odland said, it’s extra motivating to work out in groups.
“It kind of feels like a community all working out together,” she said.
Like many other gyms, YMCA and VINE instructors posted virtual workouts online over the last few months. Both will continue to do so for members who aren’t comfortable coming back yet.
Virtual options and rental equipment proved helpful in recent months, said Jaime Schoper, another YMCA member in Monday’s body pump class. As a longtime member, though, she missed visiting the building.
“It was really hard,” she said of the time away. " … I missed the people and the instructors; that’s what I missed the most.”
Welcoming back members felt great, said Stephanie Fischer, director of healthy living at the Y. Getting back into their fitness routines can bring mental and physical health benefits.
“To have that back is such a big deal,” she said.
YMCA staff check temperatures for members when they walk in the door. Members also answer health screening questions and must wear masks inside unless they’re working out.
VINE, which largely serves older adults, has similar precautions. One difference is staff keep the doors locked until they’re ready to welcome guests inside.
Bill Grunz reserved a spot on VINE’s walking track Monday. He also tried out the weights, which he joked felt heavier than they did three months back.
“I’m finding out on the resistance machines in the fitness center, I’ve got to dock my weight down,” he said with a laugh.
Not having the walking track wasn’t a huge problem for him because he could walk outside in recent months. He missed the fitness center, though, along with all the friendly faces he was used to seeing at VINE.
“It was a sad day in my life when I was told I couldn’t come back until they told me I could,” he said.
Two other members waiting for their pool reservations to begin said they were eager to start swimming again. One, Lori Beckel, said working out in the pool is easier on her joints.
She plans to use the facility a couple of times per week or so to gradually build leg strength ahead of a potential knee replacement. Her other knee was replaced a couple of years back, and following her doctor's recommendation to exercise more was difficult with the pool not available over recent months.
Daryl Arzdorf also was eager to get back in the pool. He logged about 500 hundred miles on his bicycle to keep active since VINE's temporary closure in March.
“I think I’m forgetting how to do my swimming strokes,” he joked. “Could be a little rusty but my back float could be OK.”
He, Beckel and Grunz said they were glad to see VINE had safety precautions in place. After all the scheduled hourlong workouts in the pool, fitness center or walking track, staff take a half-hour to disinfect surfaces.
Because VINE serves so many people who could be at high risk for COVID-19, the nonprofit is going beyond the baseline recommendations, said Meghan Velasquez, guest services director.
“I think (safety) is doubly important because it seems like everything we’ve heard is people over the age of 60 are the most affected,” she said. “So we do take all of the standards and expectations and that’s our lowest standard.”
A little hesitation and fear are expected given how new the setup is, she added. Some members prefer to stay home still, which is why VINE will keep offering the virtual workouts, too.
For those who are using the facility again for physical fitness, Velasquez praised their patience while the nonprofit adjusts to the “new normal.”
“Every person I talked to today has been so understanding of the new precautions and realizes it’s going to take a little longer to get used to the new steps,” she said after checking in members outside the front doors Monday.
