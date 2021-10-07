MANKATO — Elementary students aboard school buses forming a long line south of Mankato Thursday surely got a feel for the lessons of the day.
The slow-moving caravan crept along a winding gravel road and through a hilly woodland to History Fest. The vehicles rocked the children back and forth a bit when their wheels hit small ruts, an experience not unlike that of the country's early white settlers who traveled together in covered wagons.
“Of all of us here, I am the one who looks the most like someone from back in the 17th century,” said Ruth Hiniker, 83, who wore a gingham dress and a matching big bonnet.
She's one of the many re-enactors who demonstrate old-time skills to youths as they tour the festival grounds at Jack McGowan's farm. Thursday she explained how frontier women dyed and applied decorative stitches to their homespun cloth.
“We did not have a Walmart to go to; so when we wanted to beautify our homes, we had to make our own pretty things,” she said.
Hiniker briefly went out of character to talk about her approximately 17-year history as a volunteer at the event focused on offering fun, hands-on education.
“I started when the event was held at Land of Memories Park.”
“This is our 25th year,” said Julie Hiniker, Ruth's daughter-in-law.
“We started by doing a Renaissance festival for Franklin School and it's grown to this,” she said, gesturing to several replicas of frontier stores, a pirate's schooner and to a grassy area filled with demonstrators' tents, tipis and lean-to booths.
Four generations of her family are volunteers at this year's History Fest, said Julie, who coordinates much of the activity during the four-day event. The Hiniker family is not the only one on the grounds with a tradition of demonstrating history.
“That re-enactor over there represents five generations of blacksmiths,” Julie said, pointing to a booth.
A faction of New Ulm volunteers also are regulars. Tim Koehler's been the festival's deputy marshal for six years.
"I show kids the dangers of blanks," he said, describing the bullet substitute that's often thought of as a harmless projectile.
Koehler's demonstration involving shooting at a pop can filled with water; so the youths can see the blank fired had enough power to shatter the container.
Shoemaker Pegeen Rozeke, of New Ulm, has set up an outdoors booth regularly at the festival that's always slated for the second week in October. She was dressed in a period costume Thursday, that was comfortable, as were Thursday's temperatures.
Jack McGowan, the festival's landowner, showed off his sleight of hand skills several times Thursday morning to many children. A shiny green square of polyester material he crumpled and put in a pocket was transformed by magic, into a gold coin.
"How does he do that?" said, fourth-grader Toby Loiken to a chaperone.
Loiken wasn't sure he could perform the trick. He did stick around for a second demonstration, to see if he could figure it out.
McGowan's performance took place in front of a replica saloon. After the show, many members of his young audience went inside for refreshments.
They purchased glasses of root beer, cups of cocoa and popcorn from two members of the youngest generation of the Hiniker family. Aubri Tweten, 13, was volunteering as an assistant to the saloon keeper, her sister, Hazel, 14.
"I did this for just one day in 2019. This year I'm here for all four days," Aubri said.
McGowan shrugged off any questions about the value of having kids go inside a business usually associated with alcoholic drinks.
"They get to hear the piano, they get to have root beer and popcorn; it's shows kids how you can have a good time in a saloon."
Schools from as far away as Lyon County have made arrangements to bring students to History Fest.
"Last year, I asked a girl where she was from and she said 'Marshall, and I am coming back,'" McGowan said.
Moms Nicole Smithback and Nicki Sandmann helped keep an eye on Hoover students at the event. The two women heartily endorsed the event as an education alternative.
"My eldest who is a sixth grader now, said this was one of her favorite memories of being in fourth grade," Smithback said.
History Fest is popular, but not much of a money maker. Its budget allows spending to bring in some of the re-enactors, said Julie.
“But many of them end up spending their own money. We survive on volunteer power.”
The 2020 festival was canceled, in compliance with the governor's executive order. So far this year, numbers are down. Wednesday, the first day of the festival, registered attendance was about 54 percent of usual numbers.
“Saturday, we have 1,022 registered; that's close to capacity.”
History Fest is open to the public Saturday.
Traditionally, attendees have been fourth-graders from schools throughout the region. This year's festival was opened up to include the fifth graders who would have had the experience last year, if not for the pandemic.
Re-enactor Ann Peters offered information to an adult attendee about diseases that centuries ago killed many of Scotland's people. Peters, a 10-year-veteran of the festival, shares a booth with Laura Swenson.
"We often carpool from the Twin Cities," said Peters, describing members of Clan Tartan, an organization that teaches Scottish history.
Besides offering historical information about the country, they demonstrate clothing and shoes worn by Scots who lived hundreds of years ago.
Working class people wore handmade wooden shoes with curled tips and sheepskin linings. Swenson said her replicas of that footwear styles are created by machines.
"I just give the students the historical version," she said, then laughed.
One of the festival's first-time enactors, Jennifer Reeves, showed students how to apply stitches to a quilt. Attendees watching Reeves were invited to try out a needle and thread on material stretched out on a large quilt frame in one of the cabins on the grounds. Reeves assured hesitant children they would do just fine.
"Pretty much everybody who's added to this quilt had never stitched on one before," Reeves told a youngster who admitted to being uncomfortable with needles.
She then explained the quilt was a 25th anniversary project that when finished, would be displayed at the festival. The children's enthusiasm rose after they were told the names of everyone who worked on the project would be stitched on the quilt by Reeves.
"I am so pleased with interest the children have shown. And I'm very pleased with how much the kids want to be involved in History Fest's anniversary."
