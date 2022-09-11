Mitch Thielges was becoming less and less himself.
He knew it; his family knew it.
They thought depression was causing it. In late 2021, they found it was something more physical.
Unbeknownst to the 66-year-old Mankato man, a tumor grew beneath the left top of his skull for decades. It slowly pressed down on the parts of the brain affecting his mood, thoughts and speech until a difference was unmistakable.
Once the tumor was discovered in December, a 10-hour operation was needed to remove it in March.
Thielges’ neurosurgeon, Dr. Manish Sharma of Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, said the tumor’s size and location made it one of the most high-stakes procedures in his 20 years in the field.
“The complexity of the procedure is, can the patient die during the operation or after? This clicked all the boxes,” Sharma said.
Signs of trouble
The tumor’s slow growth made it easy for Thielges’ symptoms to be mistaken for other issues.
The first noticeable signs of it date back years, he thinks, starting with feelings of depression and anxiety.
His daughter, Tracy Culbertson, said it was like his desire and drive were gone. Since it became more evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was easy to shrug some of it off as the same stresses everybody experienced during such a tumultuous time.
Frontal-lobe tumors suppress parts of the brain responsible for behavior, personality and mannerisms, Sharma said, essentially the qualities that make you human.
“People may be depressed, you lose motivation, you become apathetic,” he said.
Next came a loss of sharpness.
“Especially when I got excited, I couldn’t remember or think of anything to say,” Thielges said. “I just sat there.”
This was unmistakably out of the ordinary for him.
In prior years he was the kind of guy you’d want on your trivia team, Tracy said. He’d always have a dad joke at the ready, watched documentaries, and relished understanding how to build things, knowledge he used in his work doing home inspections.
He was no longer the inquisitive person she’d known, no longer the go-to person who friends and family could turn to for a whole host of information.
“We noticed he may not know things he used to, and his memory was less,” Tracy said. “He wasn’t able to comprehend complex life situations.”
The series of events directly leading up to the surgery started with, of all things, a pre-op appointment for a colonoscopy. He mentioned his speech struggles to his doctor at Mankato Clinic. The doctor recommended an MRI, which revealed the tumor.
Thielges recalls being relatively calm about the revelation. What scared him was thinking about how to get the tumor out.
For Tracy, an oncology nurse manager at Mayo in Mankato, her first thought was it was some form of brain cancer. She kicked herself, thinking a medical professional like her should’ve known something was up earlier. But the symptoms had all been explainable.
When Sharma saw the scan, Tracy recalls him saying he was surprised Thielges was even still walking. The tumor was that big.
Brains have a way of compensating when subjected to gradual changes, Sharma said. But a brain can only pick up so much slack.
“As the tumor becomes larger and larger, every millimeter starts exerting its effect,” he said.
Sharma also thought early on that the mass wasn’t cancerous. It appeared smooth on the scans, the rest of the brain wasn’t highly irritated, and the bone hadn’t been eaten away.
Cancerous masses grow faster, gnawing away at their surroundings.
The procedure
Surgeries of this kind involve weeks of preparation. Sharma and the surgery team rehearsed for the day, coming up with back-up plans upon back-up plans.
Due to a blood donation shortage, Tracy and her family had to organize directed O-positive donations to make sure her father had enough to cover losses during the surgery. Donors meeting the criteria stepped up when they heard about the need.
The tumor, nearly 6 inches long, was stuck to a vein running in the middle area of the skull known as the superior sagittal venous sinus. Sharma compared the vein to a pipe draining blood from the brain back to the heart.
There’s the obvious life and death risks inherent with a procedure removing a massive tumor from such a delicate vein, then there’s the quality-of-life risks in play even if the patient survives. One millimeter could be the difference between being able to communicate or not, or ability to walk or not.
Doing nothing carried grave risks of its own.
Thielges’ depression symptoms, stuttering and difficulties expressing himself were all examples of what the tumor was doing to him already. If his brain was a bucket and the tumor was water, by late 2021 the bucket was overflowing.
Left untouched, the tumor would’ve kept compressing his brain, heaping pressure upon the medulla oblongata at the base. This area regulates your cardiac and respiratory systems, and the pressure would’ve eventually put Thielges into a coma before an eventual death.
Sharma didn’t sugarcoat the risks to Thielges.
If Thielges had some bucket-list items to check off before the surgery, Sharma told him, get them done. There was no guaranteeing how the surgery would go.
Thielges went to Florida to get away for a bit. He spent time with his daughter and son back in Minnesota, preparing them and himself for any outcome.
The surgeon remembers calling his patient the night before the big day. Thielges was at dinner with his family, and Sharma came away from the conversation feeling like his patient was in high spirits, at peace in a way.
So many people fear death without knowing when their time will come. Here was someone who knew his time might come the next day, yet seemed prepared for it.
Patients never cease to amaze Sharma.
“You begin to wonder if I’d be as brave as that,” he said. “It’s stressful, but sometimes instead of imagining what the abyss is, if you look into the abyss, it may be strangely calming.”
The chances of success outweighed the risks, Thielges said. He didn’t want to wait until he couldn’t speak or walk.
He trusted the surgery plan and was willing to accept whatever happened. A photo of Thielges on a hospital bed just before he was wheeled off to surgery shows him holding two thumbs up, ready for whatever came.
“I put myself in God’s hands,” he said. “Whether I lived or died, I was OK with it.”
Leading up to the surgery, Tracy appreciated how composed Sharma seemed from the initial appointment with him to the day of the surgery.
The surgery team had to innovate early on due to the tumor’s size. They used GPS and infrared technology to model where to make the incisions needed to start drilling holes.
Drilling through the skull to get the bone out of the way took about 2½ hours alone. At that point, Sharma reached the brain’s lining or dura.
An oscillating saw was then used to join the drill holes, with a guard or ski on the saw protecting the dura from the blade.
Because the bone was supplying blood to the tumor, Sharma said, each drilled hole would risk losing blood. Too much lost blood would prompt an aborted procedure, forcing the patient to come back another day.
That would be one of the more forgiving results of a mistake. A more serious rupture would be a fatal error.
Surgery teams need to lean on their training and preparation in those zero-margin moments. Time slows down, Sharma said, like an athlete when they’re in the zone.
“The responsibility, that you’re responsible for someone’s life, limbs and consciousness, that keeps you on the ball,” he said.
Just as much, teamwork is a necessity for successful surgeries. It takes an anesthesiologist monitoring the blood pressure, a physician’s assistant working alongside the surgeon, nurses caring for the patient beforehand, intensive care doctors and nurses doing the same after the surgery, and more team members all playing their parts.
“It’s an army and I’m very fortunate to be part of it,” Sharma said.
Once the bone was off, Sharma cauterized the blood vessels in the dura, cutting off supply to the tumor. Continuing the army analogy, this would be akin to isolating it from its supply lines.
While all of this was happening, Tracy and her brother, Ryan Thielges, were in the waiting room getting text updates. It was terrifying, Tracy said.
Working in oncology helped Tracy in some ways, hurt in others. She knew how highly regarded Sharma was, assurance that her father was in the right place, but also knew full well how delicate brain surgeries are.
“You’re handing your father, somebody you love so much, off and not knowing who you’re going to get back,” she said. “With a brain tumor so much can change.”
All through their 12 hours in the waiting room, she and her brother were getting step-by-step text updates from inside the procedure room.
Back in surgery, Sharma used a special device emitting ultrasonic waves to “gut” the tumor. It collapses in on itself, he said, making removal possible.
Once the tumor is out, you wait to see how the brain responds. Plenty could still go wrong, including postoperative hemorrhaging and seizures.
In what amounts to a stress test, the patient’s blood pressure is artificially elevated and the chest is inflated to mimic a cough. If the brain can handle those controlled stressors, it’s doing well.
Thielges’ brain reacted nicely, a sign of further smooth sailing to come. The brain did swell as expected, but literally bounced back over time to fill the vacuum left by the tumor.
Aftermath
Sharma came out to the waiting room afterward, surely exhausted after 10-12 hours of intense focus. Tracy said the surgeon didn’t exhibit it.
“Even though he had tremendous pressure on his shoulders, he didn’t show it,” she said.
Sharma walked Tracy and Ryan through their father’s procedure before bringing them in to see him. Thielges was well on his way to a speedy recovery.
He was transferred to the intensive care unit without the need for breathing assistance. The family’s next goal was for his speech to return.
On day one they didn’t know if he’d be able to coherently talk. By day two he was able to hold a conversation. By day three he seemed as close to himself as he had in years.
No nursing home was needed. No home needed to be sold. Thielges was discharged within a week after surgery back to his home just blocks from where the procedure occurred.
On the way he wanted to stop at Best Buy for a new computer. You wouldn’t think setting up a new laptop would be at the top of the to-do list when getting home from brain surgery, yet Thielges insisted on it.
A scar running from one ear to the other is the main reminder left of what happened. Otherwise, he’s feeling like he’s been given another chance at life, thanks to Sharma’s God-given gifts.
“I was told I could have difficulty swallowing and none of those things happened to me,” he said. “I went through physical and occupational therapy just great. I had a little problem with speech therapy, but that was cleared up in three weeks.”
He’s better now than he was before surgery, Tracy said.
“He’s such a joy to be around,” she said. “He’s independent and loving life.”
Thielges recently went fishing in Canada, followed by a trip to Maine for some lobster. He’ll still need to be monitored for any signs of the tumor coming back, but no more procedures, radiation or any other ongoing treatments are necessary at this time.
He’s an example of how marvelous the human brain is, Sharma said.
It was one of the largest brain tumors he and other neurosurgeons are likely to see in their careers, located on one of the most difficult spots imaginable. Removing it turned a man’s life around.
“I’m so grateful for their trust and humbled by it,” Sharma said of Thielges and his family. “You have to do it for the love, otherwise it doesn’t make sense does it?”
