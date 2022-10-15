MANKATO — The temps hovered near the freezing mark as more than 200 runners warmed up for a 7:20 a.m. marathon start in downtown Mankato Saturday.
Thousands of runners took part in various races on Friday and Saturday, along with family members and spectators.
Lindsay Archer, 38, of Mankato, was running in place as the dawn began to break at the starting line on Poplar Street.
"Fifty (degrees) would have been good, but that's about what it will be when we're done," she said of the cold morning.
A running therapist with Minnesota Mental Health Services in Mankato, she works with clients on using walking or running to improve mental health.
She has run races in Mankato before but this was the first time she did a full marathon here. She ran one other marathon, at Grandma's in Duluth.
"I just want to challenge myself," she said of her reason for running.
Maggie Falenschek, 33, of St. Peter was one of several runners wearing shorts, despite the frost covering the grass. "I'd rather have it cold. You don't want it to be too hot."
A chaplain at Gustavus Adolphus College, Falenschek had run five previous marathons but this was her first in Mankato.
"It's a hills course so I just want to finish strong and feel good," she said about her goal for the race.
"Running helps me find an inner strength and power that sometimes I don't feel I have," she said for her reason for running.
Sarah Troescher was one of a group of about 20 bicyclists who dub themselves "Psyches on Bikes" — students in the Sports Psychology program at Minnesota State University.
"We study the intersection of psychology and performance," she said of the program.
At the marathon, the group was there to give encouragement.
"We split up in groups at different places on the route and we just encourage runners," said Troescher, 24, of Boise, Idaho.
Mike and Bridget Klein, of Eden Valley, ran the 5K race, something they've done in Mankato three or four times before.
"She runs, I kind of walk," said Mike, who says he favors dancing with his wife, rather than running.
He was wearing a T-Shirt that said "Heart Surgery in 2009 and Still Dancing" to commemorate his heart surgery 13 years ago.
For Bridget, running 5Ks has become a monthly event. "I've done a 5K every month,” for the past three years. She said there is usually a 5K each month somewhere in Minnesota, even in the winter months, and if there isn't she just runs one on her own. "I have shoes with cleats on them to run in the winter."
The couple said they've always been impressed with the Mankato Marathon. "They have great swag," Bridget said, showing the sweatshirt and other items she got for being in the 5K.
Angie Otteson, of Plymouth, ran the 5K and the half-marathon. "I ran a full marathon once and I don't know if I'll do it again," she said. Her daughter, Lilly, 10, did the 5K race. "It's exciting," said Lilly.
100th run
For runner Tom Weigt, 71, Saturday's marathon was a landmark event.
"This is my 100th race of marathon length or longer," said Weigt, who has also been on the Mankato Marathon organizing committee for more than a decade.
Weigt, who didn't start running until he was 36, has crossed the nation doing marathons, 100-mile runs, iron man competitions and other races.
"I've run everywhere from Vermont to California. I ran in Idaho and the Black Hills and did the Pikes Peak run.”
He did his first marathon in 1988 after realizing he needed to get active. "You hit that kind of age and it's a little tougher getting off the couch. I started walking a little and then did a little more than ran a mile and then more and suddenly you're doing a marathon," Weigt said.
He competed in an Ironman competition in Chattanooga three weeks ago (coming in fourth in his age category) where participants swim 2.4 miles, then do a 112-mile bike ride and then run a marathon. "That gets your attention," Weigt said of the Ironman.
He and two friends once did a rim-to-rim run down the Grand Canyon. "You start on one rim, go down and up the other rim, then turn around and go down and back to the other rim. About 17 hours. Lots of fun, but boy was it hot."
He's run the Boston and New York marathons, including one he ran with his daughter.
Weigt has run all of the Mankato marathons, except the virtual one a couple years ago. "I always wanted to do my 100th race in Mankato so I kind of timed it out so I could hit 100 here."
Weigt finished Saturday's marathon at 3:54:38
Weigt worked for 30 plus years at Taylor Corp.'s Precision Press until retiring 7 years ago. Besides running he does a lot of biking and swimming, too.
Back to normal
Joy Leafblad, sports and special events director with Greater Mankato Growth, said this is the first year since 2019 that the marathon and related events are back to normal after being forced to have a virtual race in 2020 and last year's race having some accommodations made because of the lingering pandemic.
"This is the first time we have the full Scheels Wellness Expo back since 2019." The Friday expo at the civic center featured a variety of vendors and events for participants and visitors.
Leafblad expected the final number of runners for the Friday and Saturday races would stand at about 3,000. Fewer people ran the full marathon than in pre-pandemic years, while more participated in the half-marathon, 10K and 5K races.
"That seems to be a pretty typical trend across the nation."
The 13-year-old Mankato Marathon has seen lower overall participation numbers in recent years, partly due to more communities in Minnesota and neighboring states starting their own marathons.
Like last year, this year's course started and ended downtown and Leafblad said they designed the course this year to go on more trails rather than on roads.
"We're utilizing a lot more of the trail system this year and highlighting what makes Mankato different and exciting —listening to what our runners are looking for and highlighting those key areas."
The marathon route took runners over the Red Jacket Trestle south of Mankato and on the trail to Rapidan. "It's just a beautiful route," Leafblad said.
Runners who registered in advance were able to write about why they are running. "People run for different reasons and it's uplifting to hear why they're running. They're running to challenge themselves, to be a good role model for their children, to honor a loved one who passed away or who is fighting cancer. People are running for mental health awareness in honor of someone they know who lost their life to mental illness."
She said more runners are also taking up the challenge to run a marathon in all 50 states.
