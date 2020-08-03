MANKATO — In this case, the smoking gun was actually a smoking backpack.
Equipment to make methamphetamine allegedly was found in an impaired driver's backpack following a high-speed chase on Highway 14. The reaction of the chemicals in the backpack evidently caused it to create vapor.
Christopher James Peters, 22, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of DWI, fleeing police, drug possession and intent to manufacture methamphetamine Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to the court complaint:
A Mankato police officer tried to stop an erratic driver as he got onto westbound Highway 14 from Highway 22 around 3 a.m. Saturday. The driver, later identified as Peters, traveled up to 114 mph before exiting at Lor Ray Drive in North Mankato.
Peters got entangled in the seat belt and a backpack as he tried to jump out of his car while it was still moving. Peters freed himself and ran, but the pursuing officer caught up with and tackled him.
Peters had a bottle of whiskey in his pocket and a breathalyzer showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .07. Peters appeared to also be under the influence of drugs and admitted he had taken some “a while ago.” Blood test results are pending.
Meanwhile smoke began billowing out of the backpack Peters dropped near his car. He refused to say what was inside.
After putting on protective gear, officers allegedly found drain cleaner, batteries, a funnel and other equipment commonly used to manufacture methamphetamine. Inside the car officers found syringes and baggies with meth residue.
