MADISON LAKE — The owner of a Madison Lake business is facing several charges after he allegedly fired a shotgun into the sky and drove an ATV while intoxicated.
Nathan Charles Greene, 36, of Madison Lake, was charged with felony counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor illegal transport of a firearm on Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to a court complaint:
Madison Lake Police and Blue Earth County Sheriff officers responded to a report of gunshots near the Corner Bait Shop around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They found Greene driving away in an ATV. A loaded shotgun was in the front passenger seat.
Greene smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. Breathalyzers showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.17.
Green told authorities he shot into the air behind his business to test out new ammunition a family member gave him. He said he then got on his ATV to go check on his trail camera.
Two spent shotgun shells were found outside the business, along with a box of ammunition with eight shells missing.
