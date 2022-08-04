MANKATO — Patrick Baker of Mankato has officially filed for a four-year term on the Mankato Area Public Schools board after being sworn in as an interim board member earlier this year.
Baker was sworn in in July to fill then-Vice Chair Kenneth Reid’s seat after his resignation in May.
Four out of seven seats on the board will be up for election; three of those seats will be four-year terms and one of those seats will be a two-year term.
Shannon Sinning of Mankato and Joel Hollerich of Madison Lake previously filed for four-year terms.
Filings close Aug. 16.
