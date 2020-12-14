MANKATO — A new grant-funded food collection and distribution venture led by an Old Town business owner has two objectives.
Natasha Frost of the Wooden Spoon wants to reduce food insecurity and food waste.
She is starting the South Central Minnesota Food Recovery Project to help Mankato area restaurants and other businesses donate their excess food to nonprofits that serve low-income and diverse populations.
A state grant is helping Frost transform the Wooden Spoon's garage into a food storage and distribution hub and a new app is being developed to communicate with the nonprofits.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency awarded the project a $75,000 Prevention of Wasted Food and Food Rescue Grant.
Many area businesses already are donating excess food to organizations including the ECHO Food Shelf and Minnesota State University's Campus Kitchen. But sometimes the organizations don't have the capacity to accept more donations, especially of perishable items.
“We have had to turn away several large donations because we simply didn’t have the safe storage space,” said Karen Anderson, who manages the Campus Kitchen. “This project will build capacity to take more donations and to benefit more people in our extended community.”
Wooden Spoon has already on occasion been taking in and redistributing excess food, including cooking 3 tons of raw chicken last year to give the Mankato Youth Place.
“This project will allow us to expand our reach so more nonprofits can benefit,” Frost said.
The new storage space will include a fridge and freezer for perishable items. Frost said she hopes to have it in operation early next year.
She also is working with an app developer to create an app that nonprofits can use to easily learn what food is available.
A meeting with interested business and nonprofit partners will be held Wednesday. If interested, contact Frost at 213-675-1533 or natasha@woodenspoonmn.com.
