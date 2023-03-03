MANKATO — The reality of the coming infestation of emerald ash borers will be impossible to miss for drivers on Balcerzak Drive starting on Monday.
The street stretching from Warren Street near the Minnesota State University campus to Victory Drive is lined with 152 ash trees, 85% of all the trees along Balcerzak. Crews will begin cutting down 94 of the poorer quality ash on the street's public boulevard starting Monday, grinding the trees into woodchips.
The Balcerzak trees are not known to be infested yet by the invasive beetle, but EAB was found near downtown Mankato late last year. Based on the experience in places elsewhere in North America since the Asian insect arrived sometime around the turn of the century, Mankato's ash trees are doomed if they don't receive costly ongoing chemical treatments.
"A goal of the project is to help lessen the impact of the emerald ash borer by proactively managing ash trees prior to being infested with EAB," the city announced. "... Motorists may experience temporary, partial lane closures during this time. Work is expected to be completed within two weeks, weather permitting."
In early April, remaining tree stumps will be removed. And in May, 108 trees of a variety of species will be planted to replace the ash trees.
Later in the summer, insecticide capable of killing both adult and larval stages of EAB will be injected into the trunks of 58 good-quality ash trees along Balcerzak Drive. The treatment choice is a trunk injection of emamectin benzoate, a chemical that is safer for the environment than other alternatives, according to the city.
The project is being funded with a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and city funds.
EAB was confirmed in the city of Mankato in December and in North Mankato in February. Both cities are preemptively removing and replacing ash trees to avoid being overwhelmed when the infestation peaks in coming years. More information on EAB is available online at https://www.mankatomn.gov/residents/natural-resources/trees/emerald-ash-borer.
A map showing specific locations where the borer has been verified in Minnesota can be found at
https://mnag.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=63ebb977e2924d27b9ef0787ecedf6e9
