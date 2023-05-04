Ballantyne Lake, situated directly between regional heavy hitters Washington and Madison, offers a quality fishing experience in a smaller setting.
The lake is primarily managed for northern pike and walleye, and secondarily managed for bluegill, black crappie and largemouth bass.
A historical review of lake surveys shows it to be a reliable destination for all those and more.
Area fisheries supervisor Craig Soupir considers Ballantyne a “stable fishery,” along with its across-the-road neighbor, Duck. It is resistant to winterkill, which keeps game fish in good supply.
Top of the list is probably northern pike, which have a self-sustaining presence there. They are routinely sampled in moderate numbers, and exhibit fast growth and good sizes.
Soupir is upbeat about the angling potential of Ballantyne’s pike and was quick to point out that in the most recent survey (2019), 70% were over the 24-inch size minimum to keep. Overall average size was 27 inches— three inches over that minimum.
What’s more, a three-footer turned up in the nets that year.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s one pushing 40 inches out there,” speculated Soupir.
Though also of primary concern, walleyes don’t seem to get much traction on Ballantyne. It is the only species stocked, however, those efforts haven’t produced the numbers that other area lakes enjoy.
“Not every lake is a walleye lake,” said Soupir, who characterized it as “kind of a token fishery for anglers.”
Those lucky enough to connect with a walleye will likely find it worth their while, however, as they tend to be on the bigger side.
The weeds that provide productive habitat for northern pike in Ballantyne also foster a respectable largemouth population. According to Soupir, “Lots of emergent vegetation is good habitat for bass. There’s some really good bass in there.”
Electrofishing, considered a better way of sampling bass than nets, turned up a number of fish in 2019. A wide range of sizes, as well as lengths topping out around 20 inches, were recorded.
Nate Greene of Corner Bait in Madison Lake said Ballantyne is much like Duck, and anglers “can expect about the same results.” Though stocking of walleyes has been consistent, he said it’s not known as a walleye lake. Panfish are mainly what brings anglers to Ballantyne.
The last two netting surveys (2014 and 2019) give the impression that fishing pressure for panfish has been high. Few crappies over 9 inches were sampled. And though bluegills up to age 13 were found in 2019, not one measured 8 inches.
Greene said the dual-basin structure of the lake makes it fairly straight forward to approach. “You don’t have to get too technical,” he said; start shallow and work deeper until you find what you want.
Though water clarity is around three feet — expected for a southern Minnesota lake — Soupir said Ballantyne routinely sees that drop with summer algae blooms. Lures with strong vibration and/or flash will likely be an advantage, come the Dog Days.
