MANKATO — America is bringing its 50th Anniversary tour to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center April 26.
Tickets start at $37.50 plus fees and go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 21.
Founding members, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (along with former band mate Dan Peek) met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song "A Horse With No Name."
From "Ventura Highway," "Sister Golden Hair" and "Lonely People," "Tin Man" and many more, America scored a string of chart hits that remain a staple of classic-rock radio. Their latest release is 2015's "Lost & Found," with previously unreleased tracks, plus a greatest-hits box set.
