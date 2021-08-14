A $7 million project aims to transform the east bank of the Minnesota River in the heart of Mankato next winter, replacing eroding dirt banks and trees with granite rip-rap stretching for nearly two-thirds of a mile.
To municipal engineers, it’s a necessary project to provide at least a half-century of protection for Riverfront Park and the city’s sewage treatment plant.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, though, wonders if the project is overbuilt and overly sterile.
“We really wanted to make sure the total size of the project is really necessary,” said Joanne Boettcher, a DNR ecologist who provided the bulk of the agency’s formal comments on the city’s environmental assessment of the project.
The DNR is also asking the city to consider a more wildlife-friendly and natural strategy to slow riverbank erosion.
“Are there ways to ecologically soften the impact?” Boettcher said, summarizing several of the DNR questions submitted to the city.
Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said Mankato will work with the DNR and other regulatory agencies and is willing to consider alternatives but believes the current design is likely the best option for protecting valuable municipal facilities.
“We want to minimize our disturbance, but we want to make sure we do the work that’s necessary to have a long-term improvement,” McCarty said.
If state and federal permits are approved, the work will begin as soon as possible in the fall to ensure it is completed before the spring snowmelt pushes river levels higher.
The design of the new riverbank will be similar to what was done in Land of Memories two winters ago when tens of thousands of tons of rock were precisely placed along the river’s edge — above and below the water’s surface — to create a consistent, less steep and more armored bank and riverbed on the park side of the Minnesota River.
The major difference with the upcoming project is its length. “It’s about twice the size of what we did out in Land of Memories,” McCarty said.
And it will take about 2½ times as long to complete the work because access to the site and to the riverbank is more constricted with the new project, located near the city center, than it was at Land of Memories on the far western edge of Mankato.
While the previous project was completed in fewer than 40 days, the next one could take closer to 100 — meaning most of the winter.
The reshaping of the riverbank also will be much more apparent to the general public than the work in Land of Memories — visible to drivers crossing the Veterans Memorial Bridge, walkers on riverside trails and users of Riverfront Park. And it will be a noticeable change, removing about five acres of trees, including most of the vegetation now screening the sewage plant. Trees near the bank also will need to be eliminated in the area of Riverfront Park, although the goal will be to leave trees above the riverbank whenever possible, particularly in the area adjacent to the Vetter Stone Amphitheater.
“It’ll look a little more like the opposite bank on the North Mankato side,” McCarty said. “We do, unfortunately, have to impact the (tree) canopy quite a bit.”
Riprapped river city
The Minnesota River through Mankato is already dominated by riprapped riverside created as part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flood-control system, including a continuous 1.7-mile stretch along the southern/eastern bank from just east of Sibley Park to the western edge of Riverfront Park.
The new project will bring the segment to more than 2.3 miles, matching the amount of riprap on the North Mankato side. Riprapped sections of the Blue Earth River on Mankato’s west side and across the river in the LeHillier area of South Bend Township total nearly a mile, and the segment along the Minnesota River in Land of Memories Park is nearly a third of a mile long.
The project, funded through an appropriation from the Minnesota Legislature, will provide important benefits that more than offset the aesthetic and ecological downside, according to city officials. The armored riverbank will protect city assets from the corrosive currents of the Minnesota River when it is running high.
The assets include the park, canoe landing and amphitheater but also the treatment plant that handles sewage and wastewater not only from Mankato but also from North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Madison Lake, Skyline and certain rural areas near Mankato. The city has estimated the replacement cost of the sewage plant, which is officially called the Water Resource Recovery Facility, is about $145 million.
Although deep-rooted trees can help reduce erosion, many of the trees near Riverfront Park and the sewage plant have fallen into the river or are in danger of doing so — something that shifts currents in a way that can exacerbate erosion, McCarty said. City engineers and their consultants on the project doubt that more natural erosion-control tactics will stand up to the forces of a major Minnesota River flood.
“Definitely I think that’s a successful thing when you look at the smaller streams and in ravines, and we’ve used it,” he said. “But I think that the Minnesota River is a magnitude larger in terms of waterways.”
Ecological concerns
The DNR’s comments, however, suggest Mankato’s solution goes well beyond the actual problem — unnecessarily removing a woodland “currently providing important habitat to a host of birds, mammals, insects, fish (fallen trees) and more” and replacing natural shoreline with “large angular stone, which is ecologically sterile and harmful to wildlife.” The agency also questioned whether the Environmental Assessment Worksheet fell short.
“We are concerned that the EAW does not present sufficient data for readers to fully understand the project, does not sufficiently analyze project impacts, and does not consider alternative designs that could reduce those impacts,” Boettcher wrote on behalf of the DNR.
The DNR recognizes the need for some erosion-control and bank stabilization at “three relatively small areas,” but estimates those areas represent about 300 feet of the 3,500-foot project. It also notes the city concedes there is not an immediate threat to Riverfront Park. Instead, the work proposed there is aimed at stabilizing the banks “in advance of a catastrophic failure” the city anticipates based on erosion that’s occurred elsewhere along the river.
“However ... the river and park seem to be sufficiently distanced in most locations that impacts to the park seem to be decades to centuries off,” Boettcher wrote. “Much of the riverbank/riparian currently contains a wide buffer of deep-rooted native trees that appear to be securing much of the bank and providing natural resource benefits. We are concerned that this excessively sized project will lead to unnecessary environmental impacts.”
The agency also maintains the project unnecessarily violates Mankato’s own Land Use Plan and Strategic Plan by failing to preserve wetlands, woodlands and other environmentally sensitive areas.
And the DNR wants more information, including estimates of the rate of erosion across the project area, the distance between the river and high-value immobile city infrastructure, a better explanation of why the project covers such a lengthy stretch of riverbank, and more details on the proposed design.
When riprap is needed, the DNR calls for designs that don’t create an insurmountable barrier for animals attempting to travel between higher land and the water’s edge, along with minimizing tree removal and developing a revegetation plan for woodland areas that must be impacted.
More information is needed, according to Boettcher’s letter, on what materials were disposed of on the riverbank, which was used as a dumping ground during parts of Mankato’s history.
Finally, it encourages the city to seek out the opinions of area residents: “We strongly encourage a robust public input process. Have Mankato residents and users of Riverfront Park weighed in on this project?”
City counterpoint
The city’s response, done in conjunction with engineering consultant SEH, rebuts the DNR concerns in some instances and pledges to work with the agency on others.
On the primary objection that the project is pointlessly broad, the city maintains that a less comprehensive project would leave unprotected weak points that would inevitably erode and force another disruptive riverbank fix in the future.
“The city of Mankato believes that the proposed project provides the best long-term solution and avoids the risk of having erosion in smaller areas accelerate if the project was limited to a few smaller areas of protection,” the written response states.
As for potential pollutants in the riverbank, the city is working with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, McCarty said. While it’s possible some materials will need to be removed from the area or covered with clean fill, most are believed to be inert substances such as demolition debris and bricks from Mankato’s early cobblestone streets.
In response to the concerns about wildlife, McCarty said the city is exploring techniques that would fill the gaps in the riprap and promote vegetation growth among the rocks. The concern is that the next major flood would wash the fill out, adding to sediment loads in the river. Over time, the lower levels of the riprap are expected to fill naturally with silt, and trees that sprout as a result would be allowed to grow, he said.
McCarty said the city officials are willing to listen to more natural approaches to bank stabilization, even if they might be listening with a skeptical ear.
“We would never say ‘No’ without making sure we evaluate it,” McCarty said.
Next steps
Permits from the MPCA and the Army Corps, in addition to the DNR, will likely be required before work can begin on the project.
Garry Bennett, an area hydrologist with the DNR, will be handling the public waters permitting process, which governs work done from the top of the riverbank and below.
Bennett wouldn’t comment on the Mankato project specifically, saying he still needs to complete his review of documents further and likely make a site visit in conjunction with Mankato city officials. Any decisions made in relation to the permit would be determined by the relevant state laws, he said.
Asked to speak in general about the agency’s purpose and responsibility in issuing permits for riverbank and lakeshore projects, Bennett said: “We do like to guide them in a way, to the greatest extent possible, to maintain those natural shorelines.”
The permitting process typically takes 45 to 150 days once the application has been received, which includes a 30-day comment period for representatives of other state and local agencies. The process does not include a public comment period, but Boettcher said citizens can always express their thoughts on the project to the Mankato City Council, which will be the ultimate authority on what type of project is constructed.
