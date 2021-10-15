Plans to provide for a substantial trust to compensate survivors of sexual abuse within the Diocese of Winona-Rochester were approved this week in federal bankruptcy court.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota confirmed the plan Thursday that the trust will be funded with up to $22,056,000 — less certain bankruptcy expenses — of diocesan assets, according to a news release from the diocese.
Disposition of specific diocesan assets and insurance coverage settlements of $6,500,000 are included in the plan of reorganization. The plan also includes enhanced non-monetary protocols for the protection of children that were first implemented by the diocese in 2002.
The plan was jointly submitted by the diocese and a legal representative of the survivors of sexual abuse.
Catholic parishes within the diocese are in Mankato, Lake Crystal, St. Clair, Waseca, Janesville, Madison Lake, Minnesota Lake, St. James, Wells, Madelia, as well as other communities in southern Minnesota.
“I welcome today’s announcement. I want to express my sincere apology to all those who have been affected by sexual abuse in our Diocese,” Bishop John M. Quinn said in a statement. “My prayers go out to all survivors of abuse and I pledge my continuing commitment to ensure that this terrible chapter in the history of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester never happens again.”
The diocese filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in November 2018. Since then, the diocese has worked toward an agreement with abuse survivors.
The order confirming the plan of reorganization is available at: www.dowr.org/reorganization/index.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.