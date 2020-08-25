MANKATO — A man allegedly threatened to strike Mankato bar bouncers with a “no parking” sign after he refused to put on a mask.
Samuel John Wocelka, 21, of Prior Lake, was charged with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Wocelka was kicked out of The 507 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday because he refused to wear a mask. He told a bouncer he would put a bullet through his head, a court complaint says.
Wocelka returned with a “no parking” sign he had found on the ground. He reportedly used it to make a prodding motion toward two bouncers.
Wocelka then allegedly tried to punch an employee but the bouncer punched him in the face instead.
Wocelka was uncooperative with first responders and later with hospital staff, including ignoring orders to stop spitting blood and swearing at a nurse.
