Ryan Neisen grew up helping out in his dad’s bar and grill, learning the ropes from a young age. Jim and Janet Downs got into the restaurant and bar business later in life after other careers.
No matter the background, owning and operating a restaurant or bar business is a high-risk affair, filled with challenges and daily problems large and small.
But it’s a business that brings reward to many who figure out how to survive.
“We really love being in the restaurant business. We both say we wish we would of gotten into it sooner,” Jim Downs said.
He and his wife, with help from their sons Jake and Joe, bought Pagliai’s Pizza in downtown Mankato in 2001. Eleven years later, they bought the NaKato Bar & Grill on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato.
Neisen comes from an extended family of bar and grill owners, with his dad, several uncles and their kids operating 10 establishments in southern Minnesota.
“I’ve been doing it 26 years. My dad’s had the Red Door Bar (in Belle Plaine) for 39 years, so I’ve been in it pretty much my whole life,” Neisen said.
He’s now running the recently opened Neisen’s Riverside Sports Bar at the site of the former Whiskey River, just across the Minnesota River from St. Peter.
Full-time plusWith four family members running the two businesses, the Downs family can share the work, along with their nearly 80 full- and part-time employees.
Still, they all keep plenty busy.
The NaKato is open 7 a.m. for breakfast, serves food throughout the day and closes the bar at 2 a.m. Then a cleaning crew comes in and a couple of hours later, the prep crew comes in for the next morning’s breakfast crowd.
“So it’s almost 24 hours a day,” Downs said.
Pagliai’s Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays, and until midnight on weekends.
“Pagliai’s doesn’t have the bar, just beer and wine, so that makes a huge difference in the staff you need, and you’re not open until 2 a.m.,” he said.
“You need to be prepared to put in the work and the hours in this business.”
When the Downses bought the pizza shop, Jim owned a promotional marketing company and a screen-printing business and his wife was an office manager. That experience helped on the business side, but getting into food service was a big leap.
“The learning curve was pretty steep,” he said. “Fortunately, the previous owner stuck around a while and all the employees stayed on, so that made it a whole lot easier. The employees are training you,” he said.
Downs said their biggest challenge is the same one facing most any business in the area.
“The hardest thing is finding employees.”
He’s tried a variety of hiring tactics, including social media and getting referrals, but said there’s no magic solution. “It’s just difficult.”
They’ve been fortunate to have a lot of longtime employees, but they see more turnover at the pizza shop because they hire many college students who eventually move on.
Downs said the other ongoing challenge is fluctuating food prices and rising costs in general.
“The food costs just climb all the time. That’s one of the most significant things in the business is the cost of goods. And they fluctuate. We use a lot of cheese at Pagliai’s and the cheese prices can make big swings with the dairy market. There was a tomato shortage last year and prices tripled in one week. You’re at the mercy of the markets that change every week.”
He said the state minimum wage, which increases a bit each year, also is a factor.
“It’s not earth-shattering increases but it creeps up, and eventually you have to adjust your (menu) prices. You really have to watch the finances side of things.”
Despite the challenges, Downs said being in Mankato and North Mankato makes things easier.
“Mankato is really hopping. It’s a good place to be.”
Neisen’s Sport BarNeisen, too, says finding help is one of the greatest challenges.
“With the unemployment so low, it’s tough. To get decent help you have to pay more. The money has to come from somewhere, that’s why even McDonald’s and places like that, their (menu) prices are going up.”
With a majority of restaurants not making it, Neisen said doing things a little different than competitors and carving out a niche is important to success.
Riverside Sports Bar brought in lots of TVs for customers to watch. “People want to watch all the different sports.”
Since buying the former Whiskey River, they did some renovations inside, including adding a 140-foot bar.
One experience he wants to keep is the birds and animals that were drawn into the backyard of the bar.
“We want to repeat that. It’s fun to see deer and birds coming in.”
Their menu focuses on sports bar fare. “We’ve been big with the burgers. When we came in, you’re not sure if you should try fine dining, steaks and things, but they were doing that here before and they didn’t make it. It’s very expensive (doing fine dining) and if someone has one bad meal, they won’t come back,” Neisen said.
“We focus on making the food come out fast and be good. You have to be efficient.”
That food, he said, is increasingly expensive.
“It used to be the truck backed up to the door with food and it’d be $1,200, $1,300, now it’s 25 or 30 percent higher. The cost of trucking and food just keeps going up. It takes its toll.”
Neisen said one sure thing is that he’s never bored.
“You don’t know what each day is going to bring. You don’t know what’s going to break or who’s going to call in sick or what might happen.”
