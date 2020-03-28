WINNEBAGO — The owner of a Winnebago bar was charged for operating after the governor ordered bars to close.
Shooter's Bar and Grill owner David Marvin Schuster, 56, of Winnebago, was charged with misdemeanor violating an emergency powers order Thursday in Faribault County District Court.
A Winnebago police officer found Schuster and three other men playing cards and drinking inside the bar last Sunday, the charges allege.
Schuster reportedly was uncooperative and called the governor's order “communism.”
