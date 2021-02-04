MANKATO — A local male barbershop chorus determined to not let coronavirus restrictions stand in the way of delivering harmonized love songs has come up with a plan for socially-distanced delivery of its singing Valentines.
"Dealing with the pandemic has resulted in us coming up with a creative solution," said Mankato Riverblenders member Dwain Fraze.
The new option provides a way to continue the group's annual February offerings; there are indications its music will reach a wider audience. Two Riverblenders quartets are prepping their vocal chords for a full day of virtual performances for designated recipients.
"There's already been an order from a wife for a song to her husband who's in Nebraska," said Fraze, who's in charge of arranging the Valentines.
Reservations also have come in from the East and West coasts.
"It will be a busy day. We will start at noon on Sunday (Feb. 14) and go until about 8 p.m.," said Stan Bruss, a quartet member.
For health safety reasons, the Riverblenders are not able to offer in-person Valentine shows this year. However, the quartets will get together to polish up the singing of their standbys "Let Me Call You Sweetheart" and "The Story of the Rose."
"They are very familiar songs to us, so we won't need many rehearsals," Bruss said.
What their annual fundraiser will require for the first time this year is a "tech guy" to ensure the shows go on without a hitch.
"I'm the designated Zoom master," said Leon Tietz, who is in charge of coordinating the sessions designed to include the singers, the song's recipient and the gift giver.
"We want to offer a quality product with Zoom. High fidelity, stereo sound is possible over Zoom, if we do it right," Tietz said.
Orders are being accepted for 10-minute shows. If the schedule starts to overflow with bookings, the quartets will add Saturday, Feb. 13, sessions.
Maggie Vait, manager of Maggie J's in Mapleton, made arrangements over the past several years for the Riverblenders to serenade her restaurant's customers on Valentine's Day.
"Usually, they go from table to table singing to couples," Vait said.
Her business is now operating at 50 percent capacity, so she's not anticipating a large Valentine's Day crowd. Thursday, she was considering arranging for the Riverblenders to show up at Maggie J's over Zoom.
The Riverblenders would be open to performing virtually to groups at businesses as well as individuals, said Gary Schmidt, president of the group.
