Jennifer and Richmond Clark, owners of Northside Hair Co. in lower North Mankato, received a flood of calls from customers wanting to schedule appointments right after Gov. Walz announced barbershops and salons would be allowed to reopen today at 25% capacity.
“We’re completely booked for next week,” Jennifer Clark said last week. “We’ve been getting calls, emails and texts this whole two months. After the governor announced that day, we immediately started getting online appointments one after another.”
Typically closed on Mondays even before the pandemic, Northside Hair Co. will open to the public on Tuesday to a new normal.
All appointments now need to be scheduled in advance. Customers and staff will be required to wear face masks, and people waiting to see a barber or hairstylist will have to wait outside or in their vehicles until it’s their turn for a haircut.
“It is going to be quite a big difference,” Jennifer Clark said. “We’ll have to be taking our temperatures and filling out checklists of our symptoms every day we go to work. At this stage in the game, I don’t know that we’ll be having children in there right away because of the 25% capacity that we have to abide by.”
What services those barbershops and salons can offer also will have limitations. The required masks mean that while haircuts are allowed, beard trims and shaves are not.
Richmond Clark said they’ll be disinfecting and sanitizing in between appointments and checking to make sure customers are symptom free. If they aren’t feeling well, they’ll need to reschedule.
“We’re going catch our customers before they come in — if they’ve had a cough or a fever or headache — just because the exposure now is going to be in close contact,” Richmond Clark said.
The appointment-only requirement won’t have much of an impact on Akeem Pendleton, owner of New Identity Barbershop in Mankato, who doesn’t take walk-ins. He said he is taking appointments starting Tuesday, when he will open his shop for the first time in more than two months.
“I need the money and people need haircuts,” Pendleton said, adding that a big part of his job already as a barber is to maintain the safety of himself and his customers.
“I’m going to make sure I’ve got face masks, sanitizer and only one person coming in at a time,” he said. “I’m going to do what I have to do to safeguard myself as well as the public.”
Nate Paschke, owner of Nate’s Barbershop in St. Peter, had a walk-in only establishment before the pandemic. Now he’s trying to connect with customers as they transition to appointments only. When he sees a regular customer around town, he’s sure to get their phone number. Without a receptionist, he and the two barbers are taking an extra week to figure out the best way to handle scheduling.
“... We’re getting some snags trying to get everything how it needs to be, so we’re planning on (opening) a week later — June 8,” Paschke said.
Jay Brown, owner of Icon Barbers in Waseca, said he had not anticipated barbershops would remain closed for as long as they have; he even considered finding another job. Unemployment insurance has helped, but he’s had to dip into his savings to stay afloat, money that was supposed to be used to fix the roof of his downtown business.
Like Paschke, Brown is having to figure out how to transition from a walk-in only establishment to an appointment-only establishment.
“That’s going to be inconvenient for a lot of people and for me, but it is what it is,” Brown said.
At Nate’s Barbershop, Paschke will be checking each customer’s temperature with an infrared thermometer at the front door. He and other salons and barbershops will be required to complete paperwork, and customers will have to answer a series of questions to confirm they’re symptom free.
Those added steps and sanitation measures mean longer appointments and fewer overall haircuts in a day for the foreseeable future. While Paschke may have been able to see a couple of clients in a given hour before the pandemic, the new normal means he’ll be seeing about 50% of the clients he had been able to see before closing in March.
In the meantime, he’s asking for customers to be patient as he navigates a backlog of people wanting to get their haircut for the first time in almost three months.
“We appreciate everybody being patient,” Paschke said. “It’s going to take longer to do the haircut because we have to sanitize and take all these precautions checking people in. We’re going to be running a slow, tight ship and it’s going to take us some weeks to even catch up with customers.”
For Brown’s customers, getting a haircut at the local barbershop is as much social as it is practical. That’s what he’s missed the most about being closed for so long.
“Isolation is not good for anyone,” Brown said. “For a lot of older people, getting a haircut and getting out is a big deal. You miss people. It’s good to see them and see how their doing.”
