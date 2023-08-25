MONTGOMERY — Jan Madonna is expecting brisk sales of boxed and unboxed Barbies during Lady Slipper Doll Club’s 50th anniversary show Sunday in Mankato.
Her prediction is founded on the popularity of a recent movie based on the popular doll made by the toy company, Mattel.
“Barbies are going for about $60 when last year they were selling for $40 to $50,” said Madonna, of Montgomery.
“I’m getting $160 when they are in mint condition.”
She made it very clear that show attendees need not inquire about purchasing three dolls on display. Gifts from her mother, one is an original from the first year Barbies were sold — 1959.
None of the dolls Madonna played with when she was a girl (and still owns) fit the description of the movie character, Weird Barbie. A victim of too much of a little girl’s attention, the doll’s beautiful blonde tresses were chopped off into an uneven hairdo and her face is decorated with drawn-on lines in neon colors.
Madonna’s dolls spent lots of time on her bedroom shelves.
“I had to be very, very careful with them,” she said.
Madonna, 68, grew up on a farm in rural Janesville without sisters or easy access to playmates. She spent hours with her Barbies imagining what it would be like to drive a pink convertible or live in a Dream House. Their lifestyles require expansive wardrobes filled with career outfits, beachwear and party dresses, along with a vast array of accessories.
Barbie’s manufacturer, Mattel, describes her as perpetually 19-years-old, although the doll turned 64 earlier this year.
Madonna, whose love for Barbie has never diminished, also collects her doll friends: Kens, Skippers, Scooters, Midges and Allans.
She went to Burnsville to see the Barbie movie earlier this summer. Over the years, Madonna has attended several Barbie fan gatherings, including conventions as far away as Tokyo.
In 2009, she was part of a fashion show in Washington, D.C., where she wore a replica of Barbie’s dream wedding dress. The late Jackie Breen, who was well-known in the region for her skills in sewing wedding dresses, had been recruited to create the human-sized outfit Madonna wore at the convention marking the 50th anniversary of the doll.
“Mrs. Breen duplicated the dress and its accessories exactly to a T.”
Mattel designer Bob Best accompanied Madonna on the runway during the event that honored the doll’s 50th birthday.
“He was my Ken,” Madonna joked.
The gown she wore on her wedding day was not based on a dress designed for her favorite doll. And she did not marry a “Ken.”
“I married an Italian named Sam.”
Barbie and Ken actually never married, said Madonna, in a reveal of her expertise in the doll’s back story.
She plans to wear something pink or Barbie-like for Sunday’s doll show, where at least one other booth will be selling Barbies.
Also on hand will be an original member of the Ladyslipper Club, Bob Born, of Janesville.
Born is believed to be the last survivor of the inaugural group.
“He specializes in old dolls, those with china heads, that are pristine (in condition),” Madonna said.
If You Go What: Lady Slipper Doll Club 50th anniversary show and sale Where: Courtyard Mankato by Marriott, 901 Raintree Road. When: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $6 for ages 12 and older.
