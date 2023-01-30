MANKATO — Barenaked Ladies, the band behind the hit songs "One Week," "Brian Wilson" and "If I Had a Million Dollars" will perform June 10 at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Mankato.
Tickets, with prices starting at $45, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. The event will also include special guests Semisonic and Del Amitri.
The show is part of Barenaked Ladies Last Summer on Earth tours, which started in 2012, the year the ancient Mayan calendar had predicted Earth would cease to be. The band has repeated the tour seven of the last 12 summers.
Barenaked Ladies formed in Canada in 1988. Their following grew steadily during the 1990s and hit a peak with the catchy radio hit "One Week," which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. They've been touring ever since.
