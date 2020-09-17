MADELIA — A barn fire Thursday morning killed about 60 pigs at a hog operation between Madelia and Vernon Center, less than a mile from the Blue Earth-Watonwan county line.
Firefighters responded to a call about 11:20 a.m. reporting fire in a clothes dryer in a hog barn at 47560 155th St. in Blue Earth County. They arrived to find the building engulfed in flames, Madelia Fire Chief Ryan Visher said.
"We (his department) were fortunate. The two workers who had been inside were examined for smoke inhalation but are all right."
Visher said a machine shed on the property was unscathed.
A state fire marshal is investigating.
Lewisville, Vernon Center and Lake Crystal fire departments assisted at the scene, which was cleared at 4:05 p.m. Thursday.
