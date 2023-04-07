Troy Bendt is ready to sell his seasonal business in Waseca, but on Thursday the owner of Barney’s Drive-In had more immediate concerns.
“We are opening for our 17th season Friday,” Bendt said.
From now on until sometime this fall, he will be overseeing Barney’s young employees as they take motorists’ requests — via the business’ intercom — for coney dogs, hamburgers and fries. When orders are ready, his crew of high schoolers bring them out to customers seated in vehicles or around outdoor tables.
“They get their job training as they are working.”
Bendt, 55, said working 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. shifts can be tiring. That’s not why he’s preparing for the seasonal business to change hands.
“There’s no real big hurry ... I’ve just got some other things I’d like to try. I will be here until it sells.”
Bendt purchased his restaurant from its original owner, the late Barney Oelke.
“I grew up going to places like Barney’s,” Bendt said.
Oelke started the drive-in business in the late 1940s, a few years after returning home from the serving in the Navy. Oelke also passed along to Bendt a recipe for homemade root beer.
The dark-caramel-colored beverage that usually has a head of delicious foam when served remains in high demand at Barney’s. Customers are town regulars, hungry out-of-towners camping down the road and Waseca’s summer residents with lakeshore cabins.
“I really like the camaraderie. You get to see so many people and listen to so many interesting stories,” Bendt said.
He also enjoys the business’ old-school, old-time atmosphere, which evokes memories of roller-skating carhops and long convertibles with chrome grills and fenders with big fins.
A self-described classic car guy, he enjoyed watching small parades of vehicles from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s roll-in to Waseca. Drivers find it hard to not stop at the drive-in for a taste of nostalgia and perhaps, ice cream cones.
“Right now, there’s still 4 inches of ice on our parking lot,” Bendt said.
Clear Lake remains frozen over; however, Barney’s newest business plan will be utilized soon after 2023’s ice-out date arrives.
Then Bendt will be offering rides in his 30-foot duck boat, an amphibious vehicle that can travel from land to water. This summer will be the second season he’ll be on the lake promoting his drive-in as a dining destination.
“The duck boat will be all decked out in stickers and stuff,” he said.
Bendt is using social media as well as traditional media methods to let potential buyers know about Barney’s availability.
