MANKATO — It was admittedly mainly a housekeeping effort. But when it came to Mankato’s governing document, the dusty language, the dated references and the needed repairs had piled up after 17 years.
Which is why City Manager Susan Arntz called the amendments to the city charter “probably the most important item” the City Council dealt with this week.
“Seriously, the charter amendment was a big deal,” Arntz said.
Many of the modifications involved updating the document to reflect changes in state law in the past two decades. Others were as minor as replacing a “shall” with a “may” or editing language to make it clearer or more concise. And some were more substantive, even if they involved administrative processes that most Mankatoans probably don’t spend much time worrying about.
But the entire process was made more complex by a state law designed to ensure that self-serving city leaders couldn’t quietly adjust the document for their own benefit.
The process was led by an independent Charter Commission, appointed by a district court judge. The group of citizens then worked with Arntz and City Attorney Pam Whitmore to scour the charter for areas that needed improvement.
By mid-September, the commission had settled on its recommendations.
“These Amendments will strengthen the City and help ensure the City Charter provisions are consistent with current laws and procedures,” wrote Commission President Scott Melby in a letter formally submitting the revisions to the council.
A city’s charter is deemed to be so fundamental that state law allows amendments to be made only after they are published in their entirety in the local newspaper — something that occurred Nov. 14 — and then granted unanimous approval from the council following a public hearing, which happened without comment Monday night. If even one council member had opposed the changes, approval would have been contingent on majority support by Mankato voters in a special referendum.
Even now, the amended charter won’t become official until 90 days after a summary of the changes is published in another advertisement in The Free Press. That allows citizens, if they think the changes are a mistake, three months to circulate a petition to force a referendum on the matter. For those who didn’t read the full page of fine print in the Nov. 14 Free Press, the charter amendments can be found online at https://destinyhosted.com/mankadocs/2022/CCREG/20221128_2637/4746_Charter_Amendment_Ordinance.pdf.
Although no citizens or council members spoke during a public hearing on the charter amendments, Mayor Najwa Massad and Council President Mike Laven expressed their gratitude afterward for the work done by the commission and by city staff.
And Arntz promised there wouldn’t be anything close to 17 years of updates required the next time the charter is amended.
“We’ve already started making notes for discussion in ‘23,” she said.
