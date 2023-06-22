Barry Wortel, “The Bear,” admits that sometimes it slips out. He’s calling a game for an East, West or Loyola sports team, something good happens and he says “we.”
But that doesn’t mean he’s a “homer,” a sports announcer who pulls for the local team at the expense of their opponent. When you spend 50 years at one radio station, broadcasting for one town’s teams, you can’t help but form an attachment.
“I want our teams to win,” he admitted, “but on the broadcast I don’t want that to come off too much. Because you have to give credit to the other team, and I don’t mind giving credit. They’re playing well. That’s fine.”
It might be that middle-of-the-road approach that listeners like the most, said his announcing partner of 36 years, John Harrington. By not going to the extreme as a booster, his credibility as an announcer is established.
“Barry has some phrases that he lives and dies with. ‘Good night, everybody.’ He ends every show with that. And thanks to the sponsors. But most all, ‘Thanks to you for listening.’”
Those phrases exemplify the man who started as the kid at Union School in Mankato, where he wasn’t a great player, but loved the games. He watched. He learned. And, yes, he admits, he might have started doing some play-by-play while participating. Once or twice.
Wortel is retiring on July 1 after 50 years at KTOE radio in Mankato. Talk about “forming an attachment.” He started as a Sunday morning fill-in and ended up as one of the most recognizable and trusted voices in Southern Minnesota sports.
The word that former co-worker Pete Steiner — himself a legend in local radio — used to describe Wortel was “reliable.” Although he was using it to describe Wortel’s willingness and ability to work any shift, it certainly fits for his sports announcing as well.
“He knew everything about every shift at the station and was always just willing to fill in if you needed somebody,” Steiner said. It might have been from his experience as a program director, where “dead air” was not an option if an announcer didn’t show up.
And it applied to that toughest shift of all to fill: Christmas morning. Steiner said Wortel might be OK going with an automated broadcast for the rest of the day, but he believed people deserved a live local show in the morning.
When it came to local sports, the ability to speak intelligently and honestly about every team he covered came from hard work. Weekly calls to 11 coaches where they recounted last week’s games while looking forward to this week’s games meant he knew the players, he understood the chemistry of the players, and he had insight about the coaches.
His weekly Benchwarmer Show was a must-listen program if you wanted to know where teams like Mankato West, East and Loyola, as well as those within a 30-mile radius or so, stood and how they were expected to do the next week. He called those coaches “the best.”
That consistent coverage certainly endeared him to listeners and to the advertisers he also served.
Wortel knows when it started: April 22, 1973.
“I was working Sunday morning, and you just work your way up the ladder,” is how he described his ascent. “That’s not how it’s done anymore. Not too many people work their way up the ladder (anymore),” he said.
When in 1977 the news director, program director, sales manager, engineer and others left to work a station in Michigan, things changed.
“I asked (station manager) Bill Smith, ‘What are we doing to do?’ “And very calmly, he said, ‘OK, you’re the new program director.’ ”
Be careful what you ask for. He held that position until 1985.
“Then Bill gave me a chance to go into sales, because he sort of said, ‘You know, if you want to make more money I think you better try sales. So, he gave me an account list.” But Wortel said he felt good about the prospects.
“We had a good product. I think any salesman, if you can sell and if you have a decent product, you’re going to make money.”
Pretty much since then that’s what he’s been doing. He said he gets paid for being on air, he gets a commission on advertising and then “ballgames is really moonlighting.” His days start early, he creates the day’s sports cast, visits advertising customers, and often ends the day in the evening with a play-by-play.
As people who know Barry or hear him on the radio know, this lifestyle didn’t keep him from having a family. He’s been married to Kathy coming up on 46 years in July, and he has a son, Dan, and two daughters, Tess and Robyn.
“Lefty Haefner, who taught with me at Fitzgerald and was Barry’s broadcast partner at the time, gave Barry my phone number,” Kathy said of their meeting. “At the time, he was ‘Barry in the Nighttime’ and was working part time at KTOE: Thursday nights, Saturday nights and then Sunday mornings.
“Eventually, he became full time… Did anyone ever warn me about marrying a radio guy? No, I don’t think so. I had to learn that all on my own.”
It’s not easy adjusting to having him gone many Tuesdays, Thursdays and Friday nights, she said. She and JR Ewing had a standing date on Friday nights with “Dallas,” but there were also times when she and the kids tagged along to games.
Like any life, you make it work. And there were positives.
She continued: “KTOE and Barry’s listeners have become a part of our extended family. We will run into people (that the kids and I may or may not know) and they talk about knowing us, or at least Barry. We have become especially aware of how he has become a part of his listeners’ lives as we are all adjusting to his soon-to-be retirement.”
That’s something his longtime broadcast partner Harrington is well aware of. He recounts after one game, while walking down the street, a man approached him. Although Harrington feared the worst, it was anything but.
“He came up with, ‘I just want to tell you, you mean so much to (his son’s) grandma” who couldn’t attend the games. “ ‘When you guys talk about him on the radio, her heart just beams,’ ” Harrington said.
When asked about referring to himself in the third person, Wortel claims it’s not in reference to his given name being “Daniel,” with “Barry” being an ode to Barry McKenna, one of his early influences.
Instead, speaking about “The Bear” is just a way to set up a conversational tone by a guy who is often sitting in a booth or by himself at a table among hundreds speaking into a microphone.
Harrington said it’s just another way to make things easy for him, or the listeners, or to get to the next commercial break.
“I’ve worked with a bunch of people, and it doesn’t always work smoothly on when you should talk or not talk. Barry makes that so easy. …I knew when he was taking a breath, it’s time for me to talk.”
Those opportunities to talk will be more plentiful moving forward. Although Wortel said he would step in to help when asked, retirement means fewer evenings away from home and more time with Kathy. After all, 50 years is coming up…right after the next commercial break.
If You Go What: Barry Wortel’s Retirement Party When: 4-7 p.m. Friday Where: Bethany Lutheran College Activity Center, 700 Luther Drive Light snacks and refreshments will be served, with a short program at 5:50 p.m.
