For Linda Milanoski, getting her COVID vaccine has been a game changer. For one, she has been far more comfortable going out for a meal or for drinks with friends.
“I just got mine (COVID vaccine) about three weeks ago,” the North Mankato woman said while chatting with friends Sunday at Hooligan’s restaurant and bar in Mankato.
“I didn’t go out for a long time,” Milanoski said. “This is probably one of the only places I’ve been to because they’ve done a really good job with sanitizing and the masks. I’m a firm believer in that. I think everything would get opened up a lot sooner if people would just follow the rules.”
Hooligan’s owner Tim Johnson said those vaccinations have had a greater impact on his business than the most recent loosening of restrictions, such as the capacity increase and closing an hour later.
He’s had numerous customers tell him in the past few weeks that they were going out for the first time to celebrate getting their second shots.
“People being vaccinated, gaining confidence and getting out again has helped more than anything, and we didn’t see that until mid-March,” Johnson said. “Especially our senior crowd — we have weekly card clubs and they’re back again playing cards and getting lunch.”
With plenty of room to spread out, Johnson and his staff were already able to seat 220 people at 50% capacity, so the 25% increase hasn’t made much of a difference. While the business has a 1 a.m. liquor license, he said the establishment sells much more food than liquor, beer or wine.
“We don’t have a lot of activity beyond 11 p.m. anyway,” Johnson said. “It’s been like that for probably six years now.”
But Katie Straub, assistant manager at Neisen’s Riverside Sports Bar in St. Peter, is already seeing a boost in business directly related to the increased capacity, which went into effect a couple of weeks ago.
“We’ll be able to get more people in and we won’t have to turn anybody away,” Straub said. “We have plenty of space where we can space everybody out comfortably with that 75% capacity.”
She’s also noticed a growing sense of ease among customers as restrictions loosen. In February, Gov. Tim Walz allowed bars to remain open until 11 p.m. in Minnesota, after previously requiring a 10 p.m. closure.
“I think it helps people feel more comfortable also, coming out with more of a capacity,” she said. “As we open up more, people are a lot more comfortable with it.”
For Mike Hobday, owner of the Flame Bar in St. Peter, the loosened restrictions have had mixed benefits.
“I’ve been here for 30 years, so I kind of like the 11 p.m. shutdown,” he said. “The 75% has helped. I only have 100 capacity, so when you get to 75 people instead of 50, it’s a big deal for me — I’m a small kitchen and bar and don’t need much to keep it rolling.”
It’s a much more optimistic picture for the industry as a whole as more people get vaccinated, especially compared to the first few months of the pandemic, when customers resisted wearing masks when asked.
“People were challenging them,” Hobday said of his staff. “It got to the point where my workers were fed up with it and were ready to quit. This whole year has been trying on this industry.”
But he’s optimistic about the coming year as the number of Minnesotans completely vaccinated is quickly approaching 20%.
While nursing a beer at Nakato Bar and Grill Sunday in North Mankato, Scott Peyman said he came out almost immediately after bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen after a second shutdown ended in January.
“It felt a little weird at first but now it feels normal,” said Peyman, of Mankato. “I went about my normal routine pretty much, just wearing a mask when I had to and taking it off when I didn’t have to.”
Nakato Manager Tony Dell said customers have simply adapted to the changing hours, coming in earlier to meet up with friends for a meal or drinks, although the 75% capacity increase has added some benefits.
“It obviously helped send a few more people down,” Dell said. “Luckily, we could actually spread out a little because we have the space, so we could go to 75%, which was nice. But a lot of the businesses that couldn’t space out very well, it didn’t really help them.”
Rick Kamm, owner of B&L Bar in New Ulm, said that despite the increase, the seating requirement limited how many more chairs he could add at 75% capacity.
“You’ve still got to social distance and you’ve still got to be seated — you can’t be standing,” Kamm said. “Basically, the 75% rule didn’t change anything except adding seats to the bar.”
Despite the increased capacity, Blue Bricks Manager Angi Proehl said social distancing complicates that picture. The business has enough space to spread out, so it’s somewhat helpful. But continuing restrictions call for only six unrelated people at a table, and each table needs to be 6 feet apart.
That, she said, can be especially tricky on weekends, although the increasingly mild weather has meant outdoor seating is another option
“Everybody wants to be outside when it’s beautiful out,” Proehl said. “We have around 12 tables, so it’s first come first served.”
For Jeni Bobholz, owner of the Circle Inn in North Mankato, the outdoor seating and warmer weather have been a big boost. She and her staff set up 12 space heaters and resumed outdoor service in mid-February under a large tent.
She can fit six tables inside the bar itself, so the capacity rules haven’t had much of an impact. But outside, she can seat 185 people.
“Even if everything was opened at 100%, I think people feel safer outside,” Bobholz said. “I think that’s just instilled in people now. We’re actually having to hire people because we have so much more outdoor space.”
Hiring has been the biggest headache for Johnson, who said they could feasibly hire a dozen new employees or more. He said Hooligan’s didn’t get a single applicant last year even though they were hiring and thinks that federal weekly unemployment benefits have been a disincentive for part-time, temporary and seasonal workers.
“If we were able to go to 100% capacity tomorrow, we wouldn’t be able to accommodate everyone anyway because we don’t have the help,” he said. “That’s our greatest challenge.”
