MANKATO — The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension earlier this week found no criminal activity took place at a Jan. 6 conservative rally in St. Paul that drew controversy when some speakers used inciteful language and threatened several state leaders, including Gov. Tim Walz.
The BCA review is a likely end to the Minnesota House of Representatives’ efforts to investigate whether six Republican lawmakers who attended the “Storm the Capitol” rally, including Rep. Jeremy Munson, of Lake Crystal, and Susan Akland, of St. Peter, did anything to incite the crowd.
“The limited information I have suggests that while I don’t agree with the speech that they exercised, they do have freedom of speech,” Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman said at a press conference Thursday. “They did not cross a line into criminal activity, and I would be surprised if there were ethics charges forthcoming based on what I know at this point.”
BCA officials interviewed one rally-goer and reviewed video footage of the rally, according to the Star Tribune.
The St. Paul rally took place at the same time as the Washington, D.C., riot where thousands of rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol as Congress ratified the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Akland and Munson, who both spoke at the rally, condemned the riot and violence at the Capitol and said they weren’t present when other speakers used inciteful language.
Munson angrily criticized House efforts Friday. He took issue with Hortman and media using the term “investigation” to describe looking into whether lawmakers used inciteful speech, saying the House didn’t have the authority to investigate anyone and an investigation indicates a formal process. He compared the House efforts to someone calling the police to report a crime.
“There was no investigation,” he said.
Akland said Friday night she agrees with Munson’s criticisms.
“I spoke to a peaceful, law-abiding crowd gathered on the Minnesota Capitol mall exercising their First Amendment right to peaceful assembly,” she said.
Hortman said during a Jan. 11 news conference the House would investigate “whether there were members of the Minnesota House of Representatives who advocated for, incited or supported acts of domestic terrorism.”
She consulted with the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office and the Department of Public Safety, which turned the matter over to the BCA for a review.
“It was important that they undertake that review,” Hortman said Thursday. “There were people at the Minnesota State Capitol, while the U.S. Capitol was being breached, encouraging things like civil war and casualties.”
She also noted the House wasn’t an investigatory body and she wasn’t qualified to find whether there were acts of treason, sedition, domestic terrorism or other charges that could have been levied at people who spoke at the rally, which is why she turned the matter over to law enforcement.
Lawmakers could make a complaint to the House ethics committee, however. At least two lawmakers need to make a complaint to the committee, which includes two Democratic and two Republican lawmakers.
No ethics complaint had been filed as of Friday afternoon, according to House DFL staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.