MANKATO — Four officers from three different agencies fired shots at a young man who died in a shootout on the Minnesota River Saturday.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released the officer's names and a few new details about the shooting Wednesday evening.
Lieutenant Jeremy Brennan and deputy James Othoudt, both with the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office; deputy Paul Biederman with the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office; and officer Chris Hendrickson with the North Mankato Police Department all have been placed on standard administrative leave.
Officers exchanged gunfire multiple times with Austin Dean Heights, 24, who did not have a permanent address, according to the news release.
Heights died of “multiple gunshot wounds,” a medical examiner ruled on Monday. It's not clear from the release whether all four of the officers hit Heights.
The shootout stemmed from a report of an armed robbery at the BP Expressway gas station on Highway 169 just after noon Saturday.
Another clerk at the gas station who talked to the clerk who reported the robbery told The Free Press on Saturday the thief had what appeared to be a gun but did not threaten anyone with it. The thief took dried meat and beverages and walked out.
The suspect, who was identified as Heights, ran across the highway to the highway to the Kiwanis Recreation Area. He got onto a rubber raft and floated up the river toward St. Peter, according to the BCA.
Officers from seven area law enforcement agencies pursued Heights.
“Officers exchanged gunfire with Heights at several points during the pursuit,” the BCA release states.
Heights was fatally struck at around 2:30 p.m. as he attempted to get off the raft. He was on the east side of the river around 3 miles north of the Highway 14 bridge.
Heights fell into the water and his body was recovered later from the river.
The BCA says two guns were recovered at the scene.
There is no body camera or squad camera footage of the shooting.
The BCA investigation is ongoing. Findings will be provided to the Le Sueur County Attorney's Office. It is standard for a county attorney to review officer-involved shootings.
Heights did not have any criminal history in Minnesota.
All of the four officers who fired have over a decade of experience in law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.