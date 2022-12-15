Ice experts are warning waterway users to be careful on the ice right now, as the predicted coming snowfall this week is likely to make conditions a bit more hazardous.
“I would just say, it’s really important early in the season, it’s important to measure the thickness frequently as they go out on the ice,” said Nicole Biagi, ice safety coordinator with the Department of Natural Resources in St. Paul. “And have safety gear on you as you go.”
She names a life jacket or flotation suit, ice picks for climbing out of the ice, ice cleats, a throw rope and a chisel and tape measure for measuring the ice as mandatory safety items to have as you venture onto the ice.
“It really varies with every body of water, and at the time of year, so I can’t tell you a certain distance of how often to measure the ice,” Biagi said.
“It depends on the activity you’re doing and what body of water you’re on. It’s a judgment call when you’re out there. The ice can vary in just a few feet. You can be on 4 to 5 inches of ice in one spot and then down to 1 or 2 inches.”
Jessi Greene, one of the owners of the Corner Bait Shop in Madison Lake, said the recent rain has made “things really wet, and we haven’t been able to get back out there and check the ice.”
“It’s melted off all of the top snow,” she said. “It shouldn’t have done any damage aside from getting the snow off the top of the ice, which is fantastic. If we get more snow on top of this, it will be really heavy, depending on how it comes down.”
“Across the state right now, with this wet, heavy snowfall, it will affect lakes because it adds weight on top of the ice,” the DNR’s Biagi said. “All that slush affects the strength of the ice. Anyone going out on the ice now needs to be careful and measure the ice that’s under the snow.
“Right now it’s kind of unique,” she said. “Every season we see white ice, but that’s only about half as strong as the new, clear ice that forms. With this slushy snow we have right now on some lakes, it might not have refrozen to ice yet. It shouldn’t be counted toward the thickness. When it does refreeze, it’s at half strength so it’s kind of like white ice.”
Thus far this winter, no falls into waterways have been reported, at least in Le Sueur County, said chief deputy Nick Greenig with the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.
“At this point we haven’t had any reports of people falling through,” he said. “But obviously I encourage people to be cautious, especially with rain. It can make ice very inconsistent.”
