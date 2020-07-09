MANKATO — If there are any black bears roaming the Mankato area this year, they don’t appear to have much company.
The launch of the Department of Natural Resources’ bear sighting map in 2018 led to several reports in the Mankato area. South-central Minnesota sightings ranged from Rasmussen Woods in Mankato to Springfield to Montgomery.
After a scarcer 2019 for area bear sightings, even fewer reports have come in so far in 2020.
The sole reported sighting as of Thursday was two bears in Rasmussen Woods around 6:18 p.m. on May 21, according to the sighting map. The next nearest sighting was north of Gibbon in Sibley County.
Bear sightings help DNR researchers collect data on bear territory in Minnesota. Fewer sightings in southern Minnesota over the past two years could mean bears aren’t venturing more into the region, or could also just indicate people aren’t reporting them as much.
“It’d be really hard to say which is which,” said Andrew Tri, a bear research biologist with the DNR. “There aren’t a lot of bears in southern Minnesota anyways, so a change of just a few sightings per year doesn’t mean much.”
The two bears spotted in Rasmussen Woods in May included one cub, according to the submitted sighting on the map. Whoever submitted the sighting didn’t report them to the city, with both Parks Superintendent Ashley Steevens and Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel confirming they haven’t received any reports of bears this year.
A similar sighting occurred more than a month later in Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, which is about 60 miles away in Rice County. Given how far away the pair spotted in Mankato would be from other sightings and more traditional territory, Tri said he suspects the cub might’ve actually been a smaller bear.
It’s certainly possible for bears to find a temporary habitat in a setting like Rasmussen Woods, he added. A bear even moseyed through cornfields in Iowa on its way to Missouri recently, causing quite a stir as residents kept reporting its whereabouts.
While not common in Minnesota’s flatter, farm country, Tri said bears can pass through just about any part of the state seeking food.
“Anywhere in the state is technically bear country,” he said. “But the odds of running into one in the southwest portion of the state are relatively low.”
Southeastern Minnesota’s bluff country has more of an established population. It’s quite small, however, and the hilly terrain presents a challenge for spotting them.
If the bears reported in May are still around the area, Tri said those who encounter them shouldn’t panic. Unprovoked bear attacks are extremely rare in Minnesota — only eight requiring hospitalizations since 1987.
The best response is to speak in a calm tone to alert the bear to your presence. Then slowly back up to give the bear some space.
Once you’re safely away, Tri encouraged people to submit the sighting to the map so the DNR can add it to the research.
“There is a public perception that bear range has been expanding southward and eastward out of primary range,” Tri said. “We don’t know that for sure, so this is to establish a baseline. If we have five years of data we’ll have a good idea of what is the actual range.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.