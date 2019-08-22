SLEEPY EYE — Open beer cans and a phone that was displaying text messages were found in the vehicle of a New Ulm driver who caused a fatal crash Aug. 4, a search warrant application reveals.
Terry Robert Besemer, 51, of New Ulm, and Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, were killed in the two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 east of Sleepy Eye. Five other people were injured, two of them seriously.
Besemer was driving a car southbound on County Road 10 and did not stop at a stop sign before crossing into Highway 14 and colliding with a minivan that was westbound on the highway, according to the State Patrol.
Alvarado De Leon was a passenger in the minivan. The driver of the minivan and four passengers were injured.
A search warrant application filed this week provides more information about the crash. A State Patrol investigator was granted a judge's permission to review data on Besemer's cellphone.
When a state trooper found the phone at the crash site, it was displaying text messages on the screen, the application states.
Besemer's car smelled of alcohol, and beer cans — some empty and some full — were found inside the car.
Witnesses told troopers the car ran the stop sign at a high rate of speed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.