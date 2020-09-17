MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly threatened to shoot a stranger because she would not give him beer or let him into her apartment. The intoxicated man then reportedly got behind the wheel of a running vehicle.
Bryan Gerald Mortensen, 32, was charged with felony threats, gross misdemeanor counts of harassment, assault and DWI, and misdemeanor DWI Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman said an intoxicated man, later identified as Mortensen, came up to her in the parking lot of Southwood Flats on James Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Monday. He was holding a bottle of beer and asked her if she had beer and cigarettes and asked to go to her apartment, according to a court complaint.
The woman asked him to leave but Mortensen followed her inside. He then allegedly threatened to shoot her if she did not give him beer.
The woman got safely into her apartment and called a friend for help. The friend confronted Mortensen and said Mortensen was aggressive but ran away when he called 911.
Three people told authorities they saw Mortensen try to open the door of an apartment across the hall from the woman.
Another witness said Mortensen went back to his car and was sitting in it with the engine running. When Mankato police officers went to find him, Mortensen approached them on foot. The suspect's car was warm to the touch, indicating it recently had been running.
Mortensen failed field sobriety tests and a preliminary breathalyzer showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.2, the charges said.
Mortensen was taken to jail, where he reportedly was uncooperative and refused to take a second breathalyzer.
