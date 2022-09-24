Fall is the time of year that bees and other pollinators ready for the coming winter hibernation or migration south.
The cold wet spring set wild bees back about a month this year in their phenology — that schedule of emerging from their winter hibernation and becoming active, according to the University of Minnesota Extension service in Blue Earth County.
An early August Extension report noted the solitary bee population appeared to be catching up, with bumble bees still somewhat behind. Surveys from across the state show that bumble bees seemed to be having a “rougher than usual year.”
“We are getting towards ‘crunch time,’” says Shane Bugeja, extension educator with the Blue Earth County extension office.
“Late blooming flowers (asters, goldenrods, bonesets, native sunflowers) are very important for many insects, including bumblebees and monarchs. Queen bumblebees need to have plenty of food before they go to hibernate, and monarchs need to feed as they start migrating south to Mexico (sort of like stopping at a gas station and ‘fueling up’),” Bugeja said.
There are 490 species of bees in Minnesota that can be affected by environmental factors and the type of flowers growing. Those flowers can be affected by climate change and use of pesticides, the extension report notes.
