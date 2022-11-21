At a busy hilltop Hy-Vee storefront, Roger Kruger rang a bell, greeted customers with a smile and took donations from generous givers, something he’s done for several years.
Kruger is one of several bell ringers kicking off the season Monday, as the Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign starts collecting donations in hopes of meeting their $525,000 goal.
Kruger said he started bell ringing years ago with a friend, but now that he’s retired, he continues to give back to the community on his own.
“Me and another guy had been doing it seven to eight years, maybe once, twice (a season.) Now that I’m doing it on my own, I signed up seven times,” he said. “You know, the best memories are when people say thank you for doing this.”
Over at Hobby Lobby, bell ringers Kati Henry and Tara Schwartz volunteered on behalf of North Risk Partners.
Henry, who has volunteered every year for the past five years, is volunteering in Mankato for the first time after moving from Iowa.
She said she first signed up because she feels there’s an importance in volunteering and helping out the community.
“With what the Salvation Army does, making sure dollars stay local, I think that’s important,” she said.
Henry added that her favorite part about bell ringing is the people.
“I think just seeing all the people and seeing how many people are willing to donate to a cause like this,” she said.
Schwartz is newer to bell ringing; this is her second year collecting donations. She said it’s a great way to start off the holidays.
“You get to meet new people and just see how giving some are,” she said.
This year’s bell ringing season will run through Christmas Eve; volunteers don’t ring on Sundays or on Thanksgiving.
Mankato Salvation Army Capt. Andy Wheeler said the organization is excited and eager for bell ringers to hit the ground running.
“This is where the rubber meets the road, where basically, we are asking for support from the community so that we can turn around and continue to support the less fortunate in our community,” he said.
Wheeler said out of the 3,432 volunteer hours to cover the whole season, right now, he has 962 hours reserved.
Even though the season has kicked off, there’s still time for people to sign up at registertoring.com with a rolling signup between now and the day before Christmas Eve. Interested volunteers can also call 344-9268 to sign up.
Volunteers are asked to cover at least two hours but can sign up for more.
Wheeler also encouraged volunteers to get into the holiday spirit by dressing in fun costumes and said those interested in doing so are encouraged to send him an email at andy.wheeler@usc.salvationarmy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.