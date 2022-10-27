MANKATO — The one-year anniversary of an area charter denoting best practices for a compassionate community is slated Nov. 7.
The nonprofit NicBluCares will celebrate its KatoTowns Charter at noon with a meeting between Mankato and North Mankato's mayors on Veterans Memorial Bridge.
At that time, Bells of Belonging will be rung for one minute. Participants will ring bells as a reminder to residents that they are not alone and as a call for residents to support each other in times of crisis and loss, according to a NicBluCares press release.
Early partners for the charter include Blue Earth County Community Corrections, cities of Mankato and North Mankato, Ecumen Pathstone Living, First Presbyterian and Messiah Lutheran churches, Greater Mankato Diversity Council, Loyola Catholic School, Mankato Area Public Schools, Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, Minnesota State University, Mogwai Collaborative, MRCI and South Central College.
