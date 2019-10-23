LE SUEUR — A Belle Plaine woman received non-life threatening injuries Tuesday when the minivan she was driving and a semi truck collided on Highway 169 near Le Sueur.
Jenna Westin, 20, was driving an Oldsmobile Silhouette south on Highway 169 as Marcos Fernandez, 46, of Homestead, Florida, was pulling out of the rest area and turning left onto the southbound lanes in a Freightliner semi. The vehicles collided in the right southbound lane of the highway, the State Patrol said. The crash happened at 5 p.m.
Westin, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to the Le Sueur hospital, the patrol said. Fernandez was not injured.
No alcohol was detected, according to the patrol.
