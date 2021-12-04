Patty Kopel watched as her grandsons took turns trying to knock over a stack of canisters with a ball Saturday on Belgrade Avenue.
She and her husband, Jerry, were having a day out with the kids. They made the rounds playing games as part of the Bells on Belgrade holiday event, which returned after a year off due to COVID-19.
For the Kopels and their grandkids, their first chance to check out Bells on Belgrade together ended up being worth it.
“It’s great they have this,” Kopel said. “It’s really good family fun.”
The group planned to hop on the horse-drawn trolley for a ride down the avenue after the games. Later, families lined streets for a winter wonderland parade.
The Kopels and their grandchildren were among hundreds who gathered outside for the event, with 500 goodie bags distributed by Santa Claus serving as a conservative estimate for attendance.
Bells on Belgrade is about giving families a fun holiday celebration, said Jolinda Grabianowski, who helped organize the event as part of the Business on Belgrade Association.
“We love hosting our events in the community to bring family members out and showcase what lower North Mankato has to offer,” she said.
Apart from games and face painting, families could pick up free books from North Mankato’s Taylor Library Bookmobile and outside Frandsen Bank & Trust.
Hilary Kent of Mankato said it had been a few years since her family last came to Bells on Belgrade. She and her husband brought their 2-, 6- and 10-year-old children Saturday.
“It’s nice to be able to get out, and I’m glad it’s outdoors,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.