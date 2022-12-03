NORTH MANKATO — Families braved the cold Saturday to participate in the ninth annual Bells on Belgrade event.
Tyler Messner brought his two boys Noah and Jackson to meet Santa.
“I asked for a Justin Jefferson jersey,” Jackson said, referring to the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver.
His brother Noah asked for a new bike.
Sienna Flugum of St. Clair, accompanied by her mom Alana, also came to meet Santa and asked for a toy called Magic Mixies.
“It’s our second year coming,” Alana said, adding that they're excited for this years festivities.
The free Christmas celebration featured trolley rides along Belgrade Avenue, carolers, reindeer games, make and take crafts, a visit with Santa, free goodie bags, a golden ticket redeemable for a free book and much more.
“It’s comprised of a bunch of different business owners and community members,” event coordinator Jeni Bobholz said about the event. “We just love having free events for families and even the community.”
About 15-20 local businesses either sponsored or participated in this year's event.
Some businesses, like Game On Nutrition, hosted activities inside their store.
“I think my favorite part is seeing all the families together,” store owner Christina Butler said. “A huge mission here at Game On Nutrition is actually to build community and events and make sure that families have somewhere to go, that they feel safe and loved.”
Butler happily hosted face painting at her newly two-year-old store during the event.
“I love bringing families together,” she said. “It will be packed in here for four hours.”
The event concludes with the Winter Wonderland Parade along Belgrade Avenue.
