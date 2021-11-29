NORTH MANKATO — Horse-drawn trolley rides, kids games, crafts and a visit from Santa will be part of the annual Bells on Belgrade Saturday.
"We have the horse-drawn trolley, face painting and Santa will be in the new Frandsen Bank lobby," said Katie Heintz, North Mankato Taylor Library director, who's helping host the event along with Business on Belgrade.
"We'll also have over 500 free books and gift bags for kids."
The free events run from 2-6 p.m., followed by the Winter Wonderland Parade at 6:30 p.m.
A medallion hunt also kicked off Monday and new clues will be posted daily on the Bells on Belgrade Facebook page. The medallion is hidden on city-owned property. The person who finds the medallion will win a holiday gift basket.
There will also be a variety of kids' "reindeer games" Saturday afternoon, including a Rudolph ring toss and snowman bowling. Hot cocoa and cookies will be given out at different locations.
Tickets for a raffle fundraiser for the Holiday Sharing Tree also will be available, with winners receiving spruce decorations that will be on display along Belgrade Avenue.
And the Knights of Columbus has its Christmas tree lot open next to the Circle Inn.
This year's event won't be a white one. There is no snow forecast this week. Saturday's forecast is for a high of 35 degrees and a light wind of about 10 mph.
The family event started in 2014.
Last year the event, other than the medallion hunt, was canceled.
Business on Belgrade is an association of business owners and community members who organize events in lower North Mankato. Jeni Bobholz, owner of the Circle Inn, is president of the group.
Neutral Groundz expands
One of the places giving out free hot cocoa and a shopping special Saturday will be Neutral Groundz, which also will be showing off its new space located next door in the former Y Barber shop/Mutch Hardware building.
Owner Deb Morin recently bought the building next to her Neutral Groundz shop and has expanded her boutique/home decor offerings into the new location.
"At Neutral Groundz we'll expand the coffee and seating area and the baby offerings, and next door will be more of the boutique. We needed more breathing room. Everyone always said we needed more seating in the coffee area so this will be nice."
She refurbished the old counter from Mutch Hardware and kept a wall-length bar back that was featured in the barber shop. "There's a lot of nostalgia in here including the squeaky floors, which I love," Morin said.
She will keep the new space open until late December and then close it until late January to allow crews to finish construction work in the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.