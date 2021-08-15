“You’re getting a Grinch belly again,” my wife said.
It’s a phrase that comes once or twice a year when I need a little prod to drop 10 pounds.
“It’s diet-resistant belly fat,” I tell her. “Nothing I can do about it.”
The lady on the Sono Bello TV commercial told me so: “Belly fat is not your fault,” she says flatly.
She’s wearing a white doctor’s coat, so I’m sure she knows what she’s talking about and telling me the truth.
Just come in and get some “laser liposuction and body contouring,” she says, and “poof” the belly fat’s gone in a day.
My wife claims the Grinch belly is due to chips and cheese and other snacks at night.
But what does she know? She’s not wearing a white doctor’s coat is she?
It’s a lot easier to believe others or that inescapable natural conditions cause whatever ails us.
A Russian woman, Ksenia Ovchinnikova, has gone as far as suing McDonald’s because she said their tempting TV ads made her break her oath to abstain from meat for a month during Lent.
The Orthodox Christian said she was doing just fine on her vegetarian regime until she saw the fast-food chain’s commercials for a cheeseburger and chicken nuggets.
She saw, she salivated, she ate, she broke her meatless vow.
“After I saw the ad, I couldn’t help myself. I visited McDonald’s and bought a cheeseburger,” Ovchinnikova told Russian state media.
She accuses McDonald’s of breaking the consumer protection law and “insulting her religious feelings.”
I was glad to see a Russian is able to file such a lawsuit. One of the things I admire about America is that people feel a God-given right to sue the bejeezers out of anyone for any perceived slight. Russia’s judicial system always seemed more designed to put Putin’s critics in prison and protect the Russian mafia than to help the average Russian. But maybe they make an exception if Russians want to sue an American company.
I’m thinking of talking to a lawyer about all of the things I’ve been forced to do.
The deep voice in the Arby’s commercials that says, “We got the meats,” is more than a guy can ignore. I can’t help but drive down and get a Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon Market Fresh Sandwich. “Market Fresh” sounds pretty good. Just don’t look at the label: 810 calories, mostly from fat and 2,270 mg of sodium.
A company that would find a James Earl Jones-sounding actor to force me to eat their stuff needs to pay for their treachery.
Twizzlers has ads of the Statue of Liberty made of licorice, Twizzlers floating through the air, Twizzler mustaches, Twizzlers everywhere. Give me three of the family-size bags now.
I will be able to tell the judge they have been after me all my life with overpowering seduction: Barrel of fun. America runs on Dunkin. Finger lickin’ good. Taste the rainbow. Come hungry, leave happy. Have it your way. They’re magically delicious. Obey your thirst. There’s always room for Jello-O. I want my baby back. Dangerously cheesy, and on and on.
Hopefully I’ll get a judge with a Grinch belly.
“You see your honor, belly fat is not our fault. These people have to pay and pay dearly.”
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.