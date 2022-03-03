The end of the season’s meteorological winter Monday marked a three-month period and a February that were significantly colder than average.
The average temperature in Mankato for February was 13.9 degrees, NWS Twin Cities meteorologist Caleb Grunzke said. That number is 5.9 degrees colder than Februarys of recent history, according to data that goes back to 1954.
Low temperatures were at or below zero during 14 of the month’s 28 days, according to data from the Mankato Regional Airport.
Over the meteorological winter, which spans from December through February, Grunzke said the average temperature was also below normal at 16.3 degrees.
“Basically, we’ve been stuck in the same pattern for most of the winter,” he said. “We’ll get a storm here and there ... We’ve just been getting a lot of cold air from Canada and not a lot of southerly warm air.”
The coldest February on record was in 1979 when the average temperature was 8.5 degrees, he said.
The first couple of weeks in March are expected to track with the year’s below-average temperatures, Grunzke said. January was 4.5 degrees colder than average in Mankato.
Airflow from the northwest also meant February’s snowfall was lackluster, he said. There were no major storms beyond a few Alberta clippers, which are fast-moving low pressure systems that move southeast from Canada and tend to be relatively weak.
But a more powerful storm is on the way this weekend, he said. A “Colorado low” pressure system is expected to bring a mixture of rain, sleet and snow to the Mankato area from Friday into early Sunday.
The National Weather Service forecasts a 50% chance of rain or freezing rain and 15 mph winds late Friday night.
The chance of precipitation jumps to 90% Saturday, and freezing rain is likely before 9 a.m. A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday across southern Minnesota. Winds will stay around 10-15 mph throughout the weekend.
