MANKATO — Planned renovations at the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society would allow the nonprofit to handle more spaying and neutering on site.
The nonprofit, also known as BENCHS, is looking to reach $50,000 in donations before the annual Give to the Max fundraising window ends Thursday. The money would in part go toward renovating the existing surgical suite used for cat and dog sterilizations.
Susan Kroon, BENCHS board president, said the $50,000 goal is also a nod to the nonprofit’s 50th anniversary this year.
“We’ve been a nonprofit for 50 years, since 1969,” she said. “So the number kind of seemed to gel nicely.”
While the statewide Give to the Max campaign is an important fundraising tool for many Minnesota nonprofits, it’s particularly big for BENCHS. It is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser, bringing in nearly $40,000 last year.
The bar was raised to $50,000 this year as BENCHS approaches its 2020 renovation plans. The goal for the project is to perform all spays and neuters onsite.
BENCHS now handles spays and neuters either at its North River Drive building, the Minnesota Spay Neuter Assistance Program’s mobile clinic or at partner veterinary clinics. Kroon pointed out BENCHS had to transport 116 cats and dogs to be fixed off-site in July alone, compared to about 50 to 60 performed on-site.
All that transport adds up for both volunteers and the nonprofit, said Jenny Mountin, a veterinarian at Nicollet Veterinary Clinic who handles spays and neuters for BENCHS.
“If we were able to do it in-house, it would be a huge savings,” she said. “We could use the money on other things.”
The renovation would add operating tables among other surgical equipment. Once it’s done, Kroon said BENCHS would be the only high-volume spay/neuter facility in southern Minnesota.
“We’re really excited about that because we now spay and neuter every cat and dog coming in,” she said.
BENCHS had raised $11,550 of the goal as of last week, Kroon said. Donations are being bolstered by $12,450 worth of matching pledges, including $1,950 from volunteers.
Kroon said modest donations are welcomed just as much as big contributions. She said Give to the Max is a great annual reminder of how much support the nonprofit has.
“We like to know that our supporters and fans feel like they’re part of the team, part of the process, part of the mission, and they are even with a smaller gift,” she said.
The nonprofit’s September call for cat food donations was another reminder. Mountin said the community stepped up then and she expects Give to the Max to be no different.
“There was an outpouring,” she said. “Our garage was full of food.”
BENCHS is holding an event on-site Thursday to mark the end of Give to the Max. Board members, staff and volunteers will be there between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., and donations will be accepted in person along with online at www.givemn.org.
