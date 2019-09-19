The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society issued an empty shelf alert this week on their social media accounts and is requesting the community’s help to provide food for its cats.
The popular animal shelter is almost all out of canned cat food for its adult cats and is asking for the community’s help in providing donations to help feed their furry friends.
“An empty shelf alert is when we are running low to none on supplies we need, and that’s mainly food,” said Laurel Viera, a manager at the shelter.
Since issuing the alert, BENCHS has received some boxes of food shipped to them from their Amazon Prime wishlist but is still looking for more donations.
“(This is urgent) because of the amount of cats that we have and the cats that we know are still going to be coming in with strays. There are still kittens being born (also),” Viera said.
BENCHS has more than 100 cats, including those placed in foster homes. Viera thinks the reason for the food shortage includes a big kitten season and the fact many cats were brought in this summer after being found wandering in different neighborhoods.
“Every year things go in phases. In the spring we start getting into kitten season. In the summer it seems to be there are more strays that are picked up, and also the late fall when it starts to get cold, there’s a lot of adult cats who come in who people have been taking care of over the summertime because they were strays, and they have been feeding them,” Viera said.
The shelter is also hoping to receive donations in order to not have to dip into their other budgets to accommodate the cats. Viera said if the nonprofit doesn't receive cat food donations, then it has to purchase the food. If that food budget is exhausted, then other budgets, such as for vet care, are affected.
The shelter is specifically looking for canned cat food for adult cats. Preferred brands include Chicken Soup for the Soul, Purina Pro Plan and other high-quality foods. Preferred varieties include pate, meaty chunks and regular and grain-free foods.
Viera has faith that the community will come through and assist the shelter in providing their animals with what they need.
“The community is very supportive and good to us, so we know if we have an immediate need, people are going to respond.”
Anyone can donate to BENCHS either by bringing in donated items to the shelter at 1250 River Drive in Mankato or by checking out its Amazon wishlist at
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2NAD0FD1OZ2AT/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex?pldnSite=1 and shipping the items to them.
“Even beyond the needs of food for the animals," Viera said, "we always really appreciate donations of cleaning supplies (and) office supplies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.