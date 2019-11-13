MANKATO — Up to two dozen low-income area residents were left without heat for a while during this colder-than-usual week of November.
Minnesota Valley Action Council Housing Services Director Judd Schultz said the electrical power of some of the nonprofit's clients with heat assistance was cut off, the result of a "perfect storm" of circumstances.
Frigid temperatures along with a time gap between Minnesota's Cold Weather Rule Oct. 15 start date and the release date for federal government fuel assistance funding caused stress for some clients with unpaid energy bills.
“It's been a bad combination. People are turning on their furnaces for the first time and they are feeling pressure (about paying their heating bills).”
Schultz said his staff always knows when the cut-off dates are nearing.
“'What's the status of my application? 'Did you get my app?'” were calls the MVAC office has been busy taking.
“We finally got the notice yesterday that we got the (federal) money,” Schultz said.
He said BENCO recently had contacted him about 26 people who had fallen behind in paying their electrical bills and were in danger of their service being cut off.
Colleen Baker, a homeowner from Winnebago, said in phone conversations Wednesday that although she had applied for fuel assistance earlier this year, she was left without electricity or heat for several hours.
Baker is one of the 18,000 customers served by the electrical cooperative BENCO. It provides electricity throughout a south-central Minnesota region that includes Blue Earth, Nicollet and Faribault counties.
Client confidentiality keeps Schultz from openly discussing an individual's situation; however, he could talk about clients' experiences in general.
Larger companies such as Centerpoint and Xcel generally avoid shutting off power to customers whose accounts are in arrears. The energy businesses do not want to have to deal with fallout from negative publicity, he said.
Smaller companies are more apt to follow through with a shut-off, Schultz said. “That's just how they do business.”
After notification that its federal funds were on the way, MVAC quickly contacted BENCO.
“Minnesota Valley Action Council let us know they have the funds and that they are guaranteed,” said Kathy Gerber, BENCO's member services manager, on Wednesday afternoon.
“Their (MVAC clients') power was quickly turned back on,” Berger said.
Power was restored to Baker's two-bedroom home by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
"It feels great. I know my pipes won't freeze and I can stay in my home," she said.
"I am very grateful to Minnesota Valley Action Council."
BENCO members whose power was cut may not have been aware of the cooperative's change to its policy in August that shortened the grace period for late payments. Service may be disconnected if an account is 60 days past due, which is 30 days fewer than stipulated in the earlier policy.
Gerber said notices about the change were included with members' bills and with followup notices by letter and phone.
Schultz said MVAC warns clients that the Cold Weather Rule does not guarantee their electricity or gas source will not be cut off. He stressed that the necessary paperwork needs to be filled out properly and on time.
The Minnesota Energy Assistance Program is the recipient of more than $105 million in federal funding to help low-income residents in the state pay their heating bills this winter.
Homeowners and renters who earn less than half of the state’s median income are eligible to apply for heating assistance, an essential safety net for Minnesotans struggling to pay their energy bills.
In 2018, the program paid nearly 126,000 households in Minnesota an average of $545, according to the Department of Commerce.
MVAC provides Energy Assistance in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan.
