A wide variety of fish was recently stocked in a pond at Benson Park in upper North Mankato, both to provide an urban fishing opportunity and to introduce predators.
Scott Mackenthun, of the Department of Natural Resources Hutchinson Fisheries office, said North Mankato had contacted his office with concerns about koi and goldfish in the pond.
“There’s an ongoing problem with that in Mankato and North Mankato and a lot of other places,” he said.
“It’s hard to curb the public’s desire, when their fish outgrow their tank or whatever, to dump them in a park pond or somewhere rather than find someone else to take them or euthanize them.”
He noted that koi and goldfish released into bigger waters can quickly grow to giant sizes. “They have indeterminate growth — they’ll grow as large as their environment is.”
The goldfish and koi — carp — dig up the bottom of water bodies, create water clarity problems and compete with game fish.
Mackenthun said when they typically stock urban ponds it is mostly with panfish, such as crappie and sunfish.
But in this case they threw a bit of everything in, including some Northern pike, walleye, largemouth bass, bowfin, bluegill and crappie.
“We even threw in a dogfish. It’d be pretty exciting if some kid hooks into that someday.”
He said stocking ponds for kids to fish goes back 30 or 40 years, but they’ve cut back some.
“We love offering opportunities for kids’ ponds, but there’s less of it as there are fewer staff.”
But he said the good news is that more fish in urban ponds survive winters.
“We’re not seeing as much winter kill as we used to, so we don’t have to put fish in on top of fish that are already there,” Mackenthun said.
With climate change, cold sets in later in the fall and leaves earlier in the spring and there is often less snow, meaning more light gets through the ice, spurring oxygen production.
