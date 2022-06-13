Bent River Outfitters has a new home – and they are expanding both in the trips they offer, a revamped website to simplify reservations, along with a new retail store in Mankato’s Old Town.
The company’s most popular route along a nine-mile stretch of the Blue Earth River includes a combination of waterfalls, rapids, and natural springs. Along with the Minnesota River, owner Dain Fisher said they are planning to host more events, beach parties and corporate team building events on nearby lakes and ponds, including the possibility of guided eco-tours on Nicollet County’s Swan Lake, the largest prairie pothole wetland in North America.
“We’re going to try to make a big push starting this year for these corporate team-building events,” Fisher said. “For the last couple of years, I think whole teams inside of corporations have been pretty isolated from each other. We’re ready to take them outside and build relationships through the experience of nature. That’s probably our number one goal – to start to try to connect people with other people in nature.”
In early May, Bent River Outfitters moved just a block away from their previous location at 606 N. Riverfront Drive to their new, larger location in the Hugo Building in Mankato’s Old Town neighborhood.
“Lakota Made, a growing indigenous wellness store, was bursting at the seams, so we offered them our space so they could grow,” Fisher said. “We went back to our roots where we started in the Hugo building at 530 N. Riverfront Drive. We’re taking the entire lower level of that building – 5,000 square feet – with the outfitter and the retail out of that location.”
Bent River held a soft opening a week after they relocated in May, and Fisher said the retail store is expanding significantly to include a one-stop shop offering everything one would need for camping, hiking, fishing and other outdoor adventures.
“I think what’s going to set us apart is that we’re getting stuff that you literally can’t get here unless you drive two hours to the north,” he said. “We’re pretty stoked on the feedback we’re getting from people who have been waiting 20 years to get their camping gear without having to go up to the Cities. We’re right here.”
General Manager Ray Satnik said their niche is carrying high quality products that you can’t find elsewhere in Mankato, or even in Minnesota. Those companies range from Free Fly, a Montana-based company that makes bamboo and sun apparel designed to be out on the water, to Vasque, a company that makes hiking boots and shoes.
Their inventory also includes Smith sunglasses, kayaks by companies like Wilderness Systems and Dagger Kayaks, and Colorado-based Badfish paddleboards. Other products include camping gear like tents and sleeping bags, cooking supplies, stoves, paddles, water purification kits and backpacks.
“It’s all about carrying the highest quality gear we can and providing that service of getting people fully equipped, whether they’re going to the Boundary Waters for a week and a half or if they’re going to the state park 20 minutes away,” Satnik said.” It’s really trying to cater to everyone who wants to get outside, whether you’re a beginner or advanced.
Satnik said they’re getting a lot of new products this summer, and their newly revamped website (bentriveroutfitters.com) will offer products for online orders and shipping. Customers will also be able to schedule outdoor trips and events through the new website.
“The biggest thing is just getting out the awareness for everyone in the community that we offer more than just kayak rentals and guided trips,” he said. “We do have everything you need and a lot of cool gear you can’t find elsewhere in town.”
Fisher said the location is more than just a store and outfitter, but a community space. A new venture of which Fisher is a part owner is Alpine Bistro – located upstairs from Bent River Outfitter in the Hubbard Building that opened earlier this year.
“That’s health oriented, locally sourced, fresh soups, salads, and sandwiches,” Fisher said. “We partnered with master French pastry chef James Brezina. Kristi Schuck and James are running Alpine Bistro. It’s’ got a stage that has live acoustic music every other Saturday from 11 a.m. -1 p.m.”
As they continue to expand, Fisher said they want to hear from the public about what they would like to see offered at the expanded outfitter and retail store.
“If there’s a way that we could understand what people are looking for, I think we could implement it,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.