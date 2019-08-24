HENDERSON — Alex Colling stretched high to reach an upper branch, pulled it down and shook, a cascade of wild plums falling on a path at Ney Nature Center.
A group learning the finer points of foraging for food put the plums, along with others they picked, into ice cream pails, along with wild grapes and rose hips they’d already found.
Colling, resource manager at the center, along with Jacci Jenks, program and marketing coordinator at Ney, said this time of year is peak for plums and grapes, while the season for wild raspberries passed in late July.
The rose hips develop after the flowers fall from the prairie rose bushes and are used in making tea. “They’re high in vitamin C. If you wait until after the first frost they have a sweeter flavor,” Jenks told the group Saturday.
She said those interested in foraging need to be sure of what they’re picking and can download the iNaturalist app on their phone to help identify plants and insects. “It’s a great app that even a lot of scientists use.”
Colling said there are plants to avoid, but few are dangerous. “There aren’t many poisonous plants. There are some that just don’t taste good or are really hard.”
Jenks was also on the lookout for wood sorrel. “It’s a leafy green that looks like clover. It’s one of my favorites for garnishing salads.”
George and Suzanne Meyer of New Prague signed up for the hike to learn more about foraging.
“I’ve always been interested in it,” George Meyer said. “I grew up on a farm and we always had a lot of blackberries and raspberries on the fence line.”
Jenn Philips-Schoknecht had a more specific goal in coming on the hike. “We’re going camping in Duluth next weekend and I thought it would be good to know what to look for.”
Jenks said foraging can be done just about anywhere, including in urban areas, but warned people they should check on local ordinances for parks and other public areas about rules for foraging. Ney allows people to pick all they can consume for themselves, while some parks prohibit collecting anything.
Becky Pollack, executive director at Ney, said the center continues to grow and stay busy.
“Our programs are booming, our summer camps are awesome.”
Ney is a Le Sueur County park but it is run by a nonprofit. “We have a membership and donor base that really helps all of our programming,” Pollack said. Family memberships are $25 and people can donate amounts above that. “We truly appreciate both the big donors and the family memberships.”
The center has been able to add staff and increase programming that runs throughout the year.
They recently erected a butterfly house and are adding plants to help native butterflies.
And the winter months bring a host of activities.
“We love seeing it when the snow comes,” Pollack said. “We rent snow shoes and cross country ski equipment and have six miles of groomed trails.”
The center, located near Henderson on Highway 19, is on 446 acres of land bequeathed by Ruby Ney and Don Ney.
