MANKATO — “Wounded Healers,” a play written by Minnesota State University's Timothy Berry, received seven national awards at the 2023 Region 5 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival in January.
Berry is interim associate vice president for faculty affairs and equity initiatives.
“Wounded Healers” received awards for: The Citizen Artist Award; The Distinguished Achievement in the Facilitation of a Brave Rehearsal Space; Distinguished Achievement in Production Design; Distinguished Achievement in Lighting Design for Steven Smith’s design; Distinguished Performance Ensemble for the work of Lyreshia Ghostlon-Green, Marquise Myles, Daniel Walker, and Joaquin Warren; Outstanding Production of a New Work; and Outstanding Director of a New Work for Berry’s directing work.
Berry wrote, composed and directed “Wounded Healers.” It premiered in 2019 and was presented as part of the 2021-2022 mainstage season at MSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance.
The play expresses the ways in which Black bodies have suffered, transcended their own pain, and fostered healing through creativity throughout human history.
The KCACTF announcement said the awards are “in recognition of a dynamic season of compelling work by theatre artists in higher education across the country.”
